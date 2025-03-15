JD Vance made a joke about his wife and it totally weirded everyone out – 14 bewildered reactions that say it all

US JD Vance

We can only guess why JD Vance decided to make this joke about his wife, lawyer Usha Vance, which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious.

Sure he was trying to be funny, but perhaps also he wanted to appear just a little bit more human (‘human’ not being top of the words you’d use to describe the vice president).

But it’s fair to say it had the opposite effect, and just totally weirded everyone out.

Vance: Here’s the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/KO36G1D7ju — Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025

Maximum ick and a whole lot more besides, as these frankly bewildered reactions will suggest.

every time he tries to be funny or personable it’s the scariest thing i’ve ever seen https://t.co/enJNGOFLpF — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 14, 2025

Making fun of your wife is not the flex you think it is @JDVance — Executive Team Coach, speaker and author (@wiley_inc) March 14, 2025

I hate my bitch wife, am I right folks https://t.co/DnTIPEIOm0 — Lolo (@LolOverruled) March 14, 2025

Has he ever tried not saying something idiotic so that people don’t have to fake a happy reaction? https://t.co/yQYX1fDSV0 — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 14, 2025

His attempt at humor is always tasteless.. or is that just me? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 14, 2025

7.