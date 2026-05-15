President Xi appeared to give Donald Trump a comically small chair to sit on and it’s a magnificent own for the ages

US china donald trump

Donald Trump’s heading back from China telling everyone he’s done deals – so many deals! – although to most independent observers it’s President Xi who was left holding most, if not all, of the cards.

Trump spent most of his trip appearing desperate to be liked, while the look on Xi’s face suggested he was just desperate for the American president to go home.

But the whole thing was surely worth it just for this, a moment when it appeared Xi had given Trump a comically small chair to sit on.

🚨 NOW: President Trump has just sat down with PRESIDENT XI inside Zhongnanhai in Beijing The two just held a PRIVATE, off-camera meeting away from the press 🔥 Trump says they’ve made “fantastic trade deals,” per WH pool 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jsggCA9L0l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Took us a while to notice it, but it was this tweet (we’ll translate it in a sec) which really hammered it home.

‘The sofa must be custom-made. The sofa Xi Jinping sat on was clearly higher than Trump’s sofa, while Trump is 10 cm taller than Xi Jinping. The [Chinese Communist Party] spares no effort in scheming over these details.’

Here are they are sitting side by side again because, like us, you’re bound to want another look (doubled sourced and all that, right?)

Trump: We did discuss Iran. We feel very similar. We want the straits open. We’re closing it now. They closed it and we closed it on top of them—but we want them open. pic.twitter.com/NiVZMu4zfP — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2026

To be filed under ‘once seen, never unseen’.

Am I imagining things, or did they deliberately give Trump a much lower chair than Xi? Trump is taller, but he’s sinking into his seat while Xi sits tall and solid. They really went for the power-angle optics. 😂 pic.twitter.com/j8Ej76cJkn — Carolina ❤️‍🔥 (@realCarola2Hope) May 15, 2026

Although it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

Or Trump is just a heavy fat ass and the cushion can’t hold him. — Le Français d’ailleurs (@FrenchExpat1) May 15, 2026

Oof.

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Source @cskun1989