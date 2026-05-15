US china donald trump

President Xi appeared to give Donald Trump a comically small chair to sit on and it’s a magnificent own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated May 15th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s heading back from China telling everyone he’s done deals – so many deals! – although to most independent observers it’s President Xi who was left holding most, if not all, of the cards.

Trump spent most of his trip appearing desperate to be liked, while the look on Xi’s face suggested he was just desperate for the American president to go home.

But the whole thing was surely worth it just for this, a moment when it appeared Xi had given Trump a comically small chair to sit on.

Took us a while to notice it, but it was this tweet (we’ll translate it in a sec) which really hammered it home.

‘The sofa must be custom-made. The sofa Xi Jinping sat on was clearly higher than Trump’s sofa, while Trump is 10 cm taller than Xi Jinping. The [Chinese Communist Party] spares no effort in scheming over these details.’

Here are they are sitting side by side again because, like us, you’re bound to want another look (doubled sourced and all that, right?)

To be filed under ‘once seen, never unseen’.

Although it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it.

Oof.

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Source @cskun1989