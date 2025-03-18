People were sharing ‘the incident’ at their school, and this one dug itself straight into the hall of fame …or infamy

Life funny

Twitter/X user spur.of.the.moment shared a question they’d spotted on Reddit, which might be one of the most relatable we’ve seen.

Most of us went to school, right? Just about everybody has “an incident”, which is why there were hundreds of responses to the tweet, but one in particular caught our attention.

Dean Lines‘ incident, which he shared back in 2020, was like no other we’ve seen, and it’s just as well, because – just read it.

It started off with some natural curiosity.

When I was like 14, me and a few mates would "wag" French class and hide out in the soundproof drum room until lunch time. This went on for a few weeks when one day we discovered a "trap door" beneath the carpet tiled floor under the drum kit. We of course opened the trap door..

Turned out it was an access hatch to a series of small tunnels giving access to the heating pipes that ran around the school. Small but big enough to get on our hands and knees and crawl around a bit. On the first day we only got about 50 meters before turning back.

However, greed kicked in, and a very unwise plot was hatched.

We were all filthy from doing it but it was a thrill being UNDERNEATH classrooms and hearing lessons going on above us. That's when I had an idea that become an obsession… you see our high school was horse shoe shaped. Symmetrical. Every room on one wing had a direct opposite.

And the opposite room to the sound proof drum room on the other side of the horse shoe? THE VENDING MACHINE STORE ROOM! And I figured if there was an access hatch in the drum room.. there would be one in its mirrror. This one leading to an Aladin's cave chocolate and sweets.

IT WOULD BE THE PERFECT HIEST. The door locked. We'd rock up from beneath the floor grab as much as we can and sneak back out. Only problem was we had to make it the full length of the entire horse shoe shaped building to get there. Crawl under dozens of classrooms and offices.

With not much common sense on show, they at least had enough to do some planning.

We planned this shit like a military operation. Took us 3 weeks. Figuring out how far it was (about a quarter mile) how long it would take to crawl it on hands and knees. We had torches, changes of cloths, bags and even a knife should we have to cut through the carpet to get in.

And down they went …

So the day comes. There were six of us. One would stay in the drum room to keep an eye on the door while the others would head into the tunnels figuring we could get in and out inside of a 45 minute lesson, stash the sweets and be in our next class creating an "alibi". If needed

So off we went. I was second in line with my mate Matty just ahead and three behind me. Matty was first as he had one of those torches on a headband. I had some giant upright fake army thing that was weak as shit. Right away things were off. The heating was now on for one thing.

It was kind of thrilling …

It was off the first time we were down there. Now we had red hot pipes running along side us inches from our face. What started out with nervous giggling and hushed jokes was now serious as a heart attack and kind of scary. We were like 10 minutes deep and under the science labs

We could hear a science lesson going on above as we turned the first "corner" losing all sight of the drum room trap door.. and that's when Matty's headband torch ran out of batteries… I had to give him mine to continue. We moved on. About five minutes later it.. happened.

But they were down a tunnel – under a school. Things were bound to have crept in there to die.

I felt my hand push into something wet and soggy. Now these were concrete tunnels. Up until now it had been bone dry and dusty. I get George behind me to shine his torch by my left hand to see what It was..IT WAS A DEAD FOX. I had pushed my hand through its rotting chest cavity