Probably the best response this teenager could have come up with after having his phone confiscated

Life funny

With most teenagers living such a connected life, confiscating a phone has to be one of the most effective – or cruel – punishments available to a parent.

When u/aworsh’s husband confiscated their 13-year-old son’s phone, he twisted the knife a little further with this taunting image.

But we think young Xander let his feelings be known with this sublime retort.

That’s at least one-all.

Reddit users had thoughts.

I, as the son, would have written this: “new phone. Who dis?”

FerinhaTop

Finally saw one of those folding screens I’ve been hearing about.

davisyoung

He’s going far in life.

ohkfossil

Your teenager is more mature than your husband.

CTroop

Draws penis on paper. Sends parents dick pic. “Oops wrong text”

123steveyc123

One commenter, u/ColossalSalt, had this message for the parents.

“I don’t know why you took his phone away. The fact that you named him Xander should be punishment enough.”

Low blow.

READ MORE

The trials and tribulations of using a phone as a teenager in the ’90s

Source r/funny Image r/funny, @elliott_drew on Unsplash