US donald trump economy

21 sceptical responses to Trump insisting his tariffs are like surgery that will cause the stock markets to ‘boom’

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 4th, 2025

We don’t pretend to be experts on the US economy, but even our untrained brains can grasp that the stock market reactions to Trump’s sweeping tariffs have been undesirable. And we’re only saying “undesirable” because ‘fucking horrendous’ wouldn’t be very professional.

Let’s take a look.

One brave reporter asked Trump about the aftermath of his tariff announcement, and got this pinwheeling answer.

So, to recap …it’s going very well (it’s not), tariffs are like surgery (they’re more like the injury that makes surgery necessary), and markets are going to boom. He might have a point there – just not in the way he meant it.

He clearly enjoyed his surgical metaphor.

Here are some of the less-than-convinced reactions to his unfounded optimism.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2