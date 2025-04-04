21 sceptical responses to Trump insisting his tariffs are like surgery that will cause the stock markets to ‘boom’

US donald trump economy

We don’t pretend to be experts on the US economy, but even our untrained brains can grasp that the stock market reactions to Trump’s sweeping tariffs have been undesirable. And we’re only saying “undesirable” because ‘fucking horrendous’ wouldn’t be very professional.

Let’s take a look.

Allow me to be the first to congratulate President Trump on overseeing the three largest point drops in the history of the DOW. A record previously held by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/i5Uc5iRbXf — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) April 3, 2025

Donald Trump now holds the record for the largest single point drop in a day on the Nasdaq after it lost 1050 points today. He beat his own record of 970 points during the pandemic. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/dKlMIpSMJc — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

BREAKING: The S&P 500 erased -$1.9 TRILLION in 15 minutes. Art of the deal. pic.twitter.com/DEuqyc2ri1 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 3, 2025

One brave reporter asked Trump about the aftermath of his tariff announcement, and got this pinwheeling answer.

Reporter: The markets are way down… Trump: I think it’s going very well. It was an operation like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing. The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom. pic.twitter.com/UqcRWPOrOp — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

So, to recap …it’s going very well (it’s not), tariffs are like surgery (they’re more like the injury that makes surgery necessary), and markets are going to boom. He might have a point there – just not in the way he meant it.

He clearly enjoyed his surgical metaphor.

THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Donald Trump Truth Social 4/03/25 08:33 AM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 3, 2025

Here are some of the less-than-convinced reactions to his unfounded optimism.

1.

BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, Trump insists "The markets are going to boom. The stock is going to boom. The country is going to boom," despite the markets plummeting, prices rising, and allies fleeing." His cognitive is failing.pic.twitter.com/oEBPXWRt5u — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) April 3, 2025

2.

3.

BREAKING: As Trump leaves the WH for Mar-a-Lago / a LIV Golf Dinner in Florida, and as the markets tank, he has this to say: “I think it’s going very well. It’s an operation, like when a patient gets operated on… The markets are going to boom!” Are you kidding me?! pic.twitter.com/aaTp4AHwiq — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 3, 2025

4.

When a patient gets operated on the BP doesn’t usually drop 1400 points. https://t.co/f2gVryDCBP — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 3, 2025

5.

Trump: “The markets are going to boom” pic.twitter.com/xhbKllhpWe — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) April 3, 2025

6.

I kind of agree with Trump. His tariffs are like an operation. An operation where the surgeon removes the liver, kidneys, colon, a lung, amputates the right arm, and puts 4 stents in a completely healthy person who didn't even need surgery. https://t.co/lY8l8Flm9k — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 3, 2025

7.

The stock market is going "boom" alright. Just not in the way this delusional old man thinks. pic.twitter.com/mD36pMnecH — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 3, 2025

8.

As the guy who fell off the roof said as he passed the 13th floor, “So far so good.” https://t.co/4N6JJjPtnl — Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) April 3, 2025

9.

Trump took one single question from a reporter outside the White House, then hopped in a helicopter to begin his trip to Florida for a golf tournament at his private club. I guess that's all we'll here from him today about wrecking the economy. pic.twitter.com/T94kUJIunu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

10.

I don’t know any Doctor that goes into the operating room, rips open a patient, then immediately leaves to go play Golf? — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) April 3, 2025

11.