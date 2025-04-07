US donald trump tariffs

Trump and his beloved tariffs have been given the Downfall treatment and it’s nothing short of spectacular

John Plunkett. Updated April 7th, 2025

Not many gifts keep on giving quite so generously as the Downfall meme, which by all accounts have been going nearly 20 years now. Twenty years!

And we’re glad to say it’s just been brought bang up to date with this take on Donald Trump and his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs which threaten to usher in a generational global economic downturn.

Which surely makes it all the more important that we enjoy things like this. While we can still afford electricity, we mean.

Simply magnificent.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2