Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 15th, 2026

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Welcome to the end of one of those long weeks in politics that people talk about. Possibly more so for Keir Starmer, Wes Streeting, and the journalists who had to find out who Catherine West was, before they realised it didn’t matter after all.

A tiny bit of the topical crept into this week’s round-up, but there’s plenty of other stuff to take your mind off the news.

If you find something you like, show it some love.

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