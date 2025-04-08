This brilliant exposé of what Fox News types were saying before and after Trump’s tariffs is magnificently done

US donald trump Fox News tariffs

full The good people (only kidding) of Fox News remain committed to the Trump cause despite their dear leader’s reckless obsession with tariffs seemingly taking not just the US but the whole world to the brink of recession.

But it’s fair to say it’s getting harder for the Fox News presenters to dress up what the president is doing as actually, you know, a good thing.

And nowhere is this better illustrated – actually, it’s blooming marvellous – than this ‘before and after’ video posted by @4thepeoplebythepeople over on TikTok and shared by @MAGACult2 over on Twitter.

Fox News then versus now pic.twitter.com/OGdG6YuDB9 — MAGA Cult Slayer (@MAGACult2) April 7, 2025

Tying themselves up in a knot so hard it might be impossible to ever undo. Well, let’s hope so.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

So i’m confused, do they care about the stock market or not? — POSSIBLEPRESENT (@Possible_AV) April 7, 2025

The hypocrisy is what kills me the most. I mean, most of them claim to be “christian” so I suppose it makes sense. These fake christians are the biggest hypocrites on the planet. — Win the Era (@WinEraPolitics) April 7, 2025

These people are complete frauds. Do not rely on them. https://t.co/js0tPYaJkh — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) April 7, 2025

I don’t know what’s worse. Their blatant dishonesty and lack of convictions or integrity, or the fact that their supporters don’t care, or can’t remember that they said any of this. — Plain Blaine (@bringtheblaine) April 7, 2025

They’ve become economical with the truth. — General Han Xin is asleep. (@General_Oluchi) April 7, 2025

