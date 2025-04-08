Donald Trump said it wasn’t good enough for the EU just to offer a zero tariff – 13 bewildered and totally on-point responses

US donald trump europe tariffs

Donald Trump shows no sign of backing down on declaring trade war with basically the whole of the rest of the world (bar Russia, obviously).

One theory is that he’ll quickly backtrack if America’s trading partners – sorry, rivals – basically offer the US a zero per cent traffic to get Trump back on board. Not much lower they can go than zero, right?

Wrong, it turns out, after Trump – fresh from demanding the EU pay ‘reparations’ – said a zero per cent tariff from his latest bete noir (look it up Magas) wasn’t enough.

REPORTER: The EU has said they offered zero for zero tariffs on cars and industrial goods. Is that not enough? TRUMP: No, it’s not pic.twitter.com/tsNbYcOfFg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

Zero tariffs … with a cherry on top?

And hard to believe we know, but an already ghastly situation just got more dreadful.

1.

He has zero plan except to burn it all down — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) April 7, 2025

2.

Reporter asks Trump if the European Union agreeing to drop tariffs to zero would be enough to get a deal. Trump says no, because the EU started out as a conspiracy to rip us off. He appears determined to destroy the country. pic.twitter.com/h15pvjwQ7p — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 7, 2025

3.

Europe made its offer of peace. The jester king of #MAGAstan, Trump, spat on it and threw down the gauntlet. ⚔️ Now I expect Europe to take off the velvet gloves and strike back. ️ — Europae Firmitas (@europaefirmitas) April 7, 2025

4.

The EU literally gave Trump an out and a way to brand his strategy as successful and he is still too stupid to take it. https://t.co/9Z0O0Z8uFI — Jude (@TopSecretNoam) April 7, 2025

5.

This is what happens when you refuse to read a book in your life. Even the books you pretend to have written.

pic.twitter.com/nyKvWMByMF — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) April 7, 2025

6.