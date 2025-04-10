Videos microsoft TikTok

This hilarious TikTok about the woes of Microsoft Word went wildly viral and will surely be the most relatable 8 seconds you watch today

Dominic Carter. Updated April 10th, 2025

If you’ve ever tried to move an image in Microsoft Word, you’ll know that even the most minor adjustment can ruin the rest of the document’s layout beyond recognition.

And if you don’t know what this pain feels like, TikTok user @jessandquinn is here to show you how it looks in this hilarious clip which has recently gone viral thanks to the effort that went into it:

That’s right, for the sake of an eight second clip, everything from the table to the furniture to the tree outside were moved around (and if that’s breaking news to you then – like us – you might want to watch it again. And again).

It’s an admirable level of commitment, and one that has resonated with anyone who’s ever been utterly screwed over by Microsoft Word at one time or another. So everyone then.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

