This hilarious TikTok about the woes of Microsoft Word went wildly viral and will surely be the most relatable 8 seconds you watch today

If you’ve ever tried to move an image in Microsoft Word, you’ll know that even the most minor adjustment can ruin the rest of the document’s layout beyond recognition.

And if you don’t know what this pain feels like, TikTok user @jessandquinn is here to show you how it looks in this hilarious clip which has recently gone viral thanks to the effort that went into it:

That’s right, for the sake of an eight second clip, everything from the table to the furniture to the tree outside were moved around (and if that’s breaking news to you then – like us – you might want to watch it again. And again).

It’s an admirable level of commitment, and one that has resonated with anyone who’s ever been utterly screwed over by Microsoft Word at one time or another. So everyone then.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

incredible commitment to the bit pic.twitter.com/YCQmKcHYeO — gaut (@0xgaut) April 9, 2025

this is 1,000,000% accurate and I just spit water out because I’m currently in Microsoft Word pic.twitter.com/2ee8jUS8FS — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) April 9, 2025

This is so true. Excel, Word, etc. are objectively *worse* than they were 30 years ago. I’m tired of it. 2025 is the year I leave Microsoft in the rearview mirror forever. (I’d be gone now, but getting all of my really valuable info out of OneNote is HARD!) — Dub Dublin (@DubDublin) April 9, 2025

That’s the exact look too… like an instant, “Wha… what the fuck?” — Joshua Geesaman (@variabl3) April 9, 2025

Man is that accurate, many an hour spent using the ninja art of photo placement in Microsoft Word. — Scott Choppin | RED Strategy + Problem Solving (@ScottChoppin) April 9, 2025

Just had to submit an 200 pgs of documentation in pdf format for an insurance audit and this was literally my life for the last month I gave up and toward the end and just started whipping up documents in illustrator and photoshop — Fabula Rasa 02 (@fabularasa02) April 9, 2025

