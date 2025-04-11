A mega Maga said climate change can’t be real because ‘God controls the sun’ and it’s the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today

US climate change magas

We’ve featured no end of Magas on these pages before and no end of climate change deniers either (as Venn diagrams go, they’re not exactly strangers to each other, as you might imagine).

But we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one – of either! – quite so jaw-dropping as this. It’s Trump mega-fan, Republican congresswoman Mary Miller explaining precisely why climate change must be a sham.

And when we say watch to the end, we really do mean it.

Rep. Mary Miller says that “climate change is a sham”: “God controls the climate because he controls the sun and the sun controls the weather, primarily.” pic.twitter.com/xXnFOaSmJI — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 10, 2025

Absolutely floored by that, NGL.

‘It’s a sham, the whole climate change is a sham. First of all God controls the climate because He controls the sun and the sun controls the weather, primarily.’

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

I serve with some brilliant people. This is not one of them. https://t.co/Vb1se2ylwl — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) April 10, 2025

@RepMaryMiller That you actually believe that a being you’ve never seen controls the sun makes you a moron. And, if you’re so enamored with your completely ridiculous concept of God, why then are you as mean as a snake? Humans with free will destroyed the planet. MAGA maroon. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) April 10, 2025

“God controls the climate”..

– the actual US representative.. We are so screwed.. — Proud Maple Wear (@ProudMapleWear) April 10, 2025

The Stupidity and Ignorance is astounding. — The Resistor Sister®️♥️ (@the_resistor) April 10, 2025

