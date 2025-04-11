US climate change magas

A mega Maga said climate change can’t be real because ‘God controls the sun’ and it’s the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated April 11th, 2025

We’ve featured no end of Magas on these pages before and no end of climate change deniers either (as Venn diagrams go, they’re not exactly strangers to each other, as you might imagine).

But we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one – of either! – quite so jaw-dropping as this. It’s Trump mega-fan, Republican congresswoman Mary Miller explaining precisely why climate change must be a sham.

And when we say watch to the end, we really do mean it.

Absolutely floored by that, NGL.

‘It’s a sham, the whole climate change is a sham. First of all God controls the climate because He controls the sun and the sun controls the weather, primarily.’

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

