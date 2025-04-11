Entertainment funny

This hilarious take-off of those irritatingly fit gym couples just never gets old

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2025

Content creator Arron Crascall doesn’t mind making a plank of himself in the interest of giving people a laugh on the internet, but judging by his form in this 2019 compilation of “gym couples” exercises, he probably couldn’t pull off any other type of plank.

Yep – nailed it!

Arron’s hilariously inept physical feats sent the clip viral. These are a few of the comments it picked up along the way.

Athlete Jenny Meadows had this very personal take on gym couples –

Source Arron Crascall Image Screengrab