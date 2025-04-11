This hilarious take-off of those irritatingly fit gym couples just never gets old

Entertainment funny

Content creator Arron Crascall doesn’t mind making a plank of himself in the interest of giving people a laugh on the internet, but judging by his form in this 2019 compilation of “gym couples” exercises, he probably couldn’t pull off any other type of plank.

GYM COUPLES NAILED IT!!! pic.twitter.com/QVKm9G2GVb — Arron Crascall (@arron_crascall) April 22, 2019

Yep – nailed it!

Arron’s hilariously inept physical feats sent the clip viral. These are a few of the comments it picked up along the way.

Brilliant — Jeff Brazier (@JeffBrazier) April 23, 2019

omg! You nailed it for sure!!❤ https://t.co/JjI0RgerS8 — MarchaHolland (@HollandMarcha) April 22, 2019

You make it look so easy. Top work. — GooRee (@GooRee) April 23, 2019

"Don't try these at home. Will cause injury." — David Blanchflower BSc (@DavidBflower) April 24, 2019

Athlete Jenny Meadows had this very personal take on gym couples –

I could so be in the first attempt of each of these … unfortunately Trev would be in the second — Jenny Meadows (@JennyMeadows800) April 22, 2019

READ MORE

Source Arron Crascall Image Screengrab