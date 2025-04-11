Animals insects

People had some stinging responses to a plea to give wasps a chance – 9 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated April 11th, 2025

A 2021 study in the Biological Reviews journal concluded that wasps have far more to contribute to society than we think. Which wouldn’t be difficult, because as far as we can see, their main function seems to be ruining barbecues.

It suggests that not only are they effective pollinators, like bees, but they can also be used for pest control in developing countries, keeping down the population of crop-destroying insects.

Wasp larvae are already considered a food source. For humans.

To which we say …

But if you want to eat wasp larvae – you do you.

Sky News shared a summary of the report.

The reactions were much as you’d expect – and we gathered the best.

Bucket Nut provided this musical epilogue.

Just imagine!

