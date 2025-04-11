People had some stinging responses to a plea to give wasps a chance – 9 favourites

Animals insects

A 2021 study in the Biological Reviews journal concluded that wasps have far more to contribute to society than we think. Which wouldn’t be difficult, because as far as we can see, their main function seems to be ruining barbecues.

It suggests that not only are they effective pollinators, like bees, but they can also be used for pest control in developing countries, keeping down the population of crop-destroying insects.

Wasp larvae are already considered a food source. For humans.

To which we say …

But if you want to eat wasp larvae – you do you.

Sky News shared a summary of the report.

Wasps 'could be just as valuable as bees if we give them the chance' https://t.co/ak8Y9gY3qQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2021

The reactions were much as you’d expect – and we gathered the best.

1.

This report was, quite clearly, written by a wasp. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) April 29, 2021

2.

These fuckers come at you just for living your life. — Jack D is on Bluesky ️‍ (@JackDunc1) April 29, 2021

3.

I see that Big Wasp has gotten to Sky News. https://t.co/bLKy8xdK8Y — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) April 29, 2021

4.

5.

We ain't 'both sides'ing fucken wasps in 2021 https://t.co/zter8TbWO9 — mummy dust (@emotionalpedant) April 29, 2021

6.

I will never give them the chance. https://t.co/QaQDCey9Lm — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) April 29, 2021

7.

Give wasps a chance you say? Nope pic.twitter.com/uHPZc0EyNI — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) April 29, 2021

8.

Well then tell them to lose the fuckin attitude https://t.co/staeUo9Ora — Post MoThóin (@sonofedge) April 30, 2021

9.

Wasps employ think tank in attempted rebrand. https://t.co/vsNfSKeeML — Grouchy Marx on AVAX ️ (@GrouchoMarx79) April 30, 2021

Bucket Nut provided this musical epilogue.

We only gave bees a chance because of John Lennon. https://t.co/M9asEBR25w — Bucket Nut (@Clarrknulp) April 29, 2021

Just imagine!

READ MORE

Bees vs. Wasps

Source Sky News Image Pexels