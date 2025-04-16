People have been sharing the normal experiences they haven’t got round to yet – 17 things that don’t give FOMO

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are certain events and rites of passage that you’d think everyone has gone through. But life is rarely as straightforward as that.

For every experience you think is commonplace, there will be people lining up to tell you that they haven’t got round to it yet, usually to audible surprise. And we know this because ANSR4 posed this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a ‘normal’ thing that you’ve never done, and people are always shocked when they find out?’

How many of these top answers are you yet to do yourself?

‘I have never experienced a death in my family. All great-grandparents passed before I was born. All grandparents are still alive. Great-aunts and uncles still alive as well. I’m a funeral director, surrounded by death, but I guess I don’t really understand grief since I haven’t experienced the grief of losing a loved one, and I’m very scared of the day I will have to.’

-Agreeable-Walk1886

‘Never broken a bone which needed a cast.’

-Graehaus

‘Whistle’

-NewJerseyAggie13

‘I used to tell people at the bar or pub that I never had a certain beer or cocktail and 9 times out of 10 I’d get a free drink. It sucked being a broke-ass alcoholic lol.’

-d00n3r

‘Gone clubbing.’

-GoldenPathways

‘Never smoked a cigarette, ever.’

-f700es

‘Had my nails done. I just don’t care enough to spend money on them. I keep them filed and clean, that’s enough for me.’

-aladAnnual

‘Get into a relationship. I am in my early 30s and have never been in a romantic relationship. It just never happened. I never felt the need. I didn’t want to rush into one because of peer pressure or whatever.’

-getnBackUpAgain

