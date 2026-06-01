What’s a belief you held for years that you now disagree with? – 17 hills people have chosen not to die on

Round Ups Ask Reddit

It’s all very well having firm beliefs. But not enough is said about the virtue of changing your mind as you get older.

At least that was the case until complexity_neccesity decided to do some investigating over on r/AskReddit by posing the following question:

‘What is a belief you held for years that you now completely disagree with?’

These top replies prove that there’s nothing wrong with doing a mental U-turn…

1.

‘I really thought understanding someone was enough. Turns out, understanding doesn’t mean compatibility…’

-Primary_Park_499

2.

‘That the internet would bring truth to the forefront and that the collective conscience would elevate, oh how naive I was. ‘We should have kept each village’s idiot isolated.’

-woodelf86

3.

‘Good things happen to good people.’

-SoggyRagamuffin

4.

‘“Live fast, die young” ‘Now I want to live slow and be healthy’

-watertrashsf

5.

‘I used to think hard work always gets rewarded. Turns out smart work + luck beats loyalty every time. I was painfully naive.’

-Shrma_jii

6.

‘My Belief Growing Up: ‘An overwhelming majority of the people you see day-to-day are inherently good, even if they make mistakes or haven’t met their potential yet. ‘Me Now as a Man Pushing 40: ‘Nah. Like maybe 40/45% are inherently good. ‘The rest? Yeesh…’

-TedStixon

7.

‘Not living together before marriage. I was raised by old school Italians. After my divorce I’ve changed my mind. You don’t really know someone until you live with them.’

-angelyze124

8.

‘That if lawmakers just understood the problem, they would fix it. ‘They definitely know the problem better than you or me. It is just that they get more money and power by intentionally making the problem worse every year’

-patpend

9.