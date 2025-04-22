Celebrity Bob Mortimer Richard ayoade

Bob Mortimer sharing his ‘reverse toilet’ idea with Richard Ayoade just went viral again and it will never fail to make our day better

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2025

We love Bob Mortimer in all his many forms, from panel show Bob to Gone Fishing Bob, from author Bob to Last One Laughing Bob, that series on Amazon which is well worth a look.

But rarely have we loved Bob Mortimer more than when he shared his ‘reverse toilet’ idea with Richard Ayoade on Channel 4’s Travel Man. And it’s just gone viral – not for the first or the last time – and it will never fail to make our day better.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted this time round.

H/T @dog_head