Andrew Tate’s hilariously hyperactive morning routine got all the mockery it deserved – 17 intensely entertaining takedowns

Videos Andrew tate takedowns

Time now to return – briefly, we promise – to the grim, misogynistic world of clown prince of the toxic manosphere, Andrew Tate, who’s been busy showing off his morning routine to anyone who’s interested. And us.

It was posted by Tate’s online financial education platform – the sort of place which will have you demanding a refund even when you haven’t spent anything – apparently as proof that ‘hard work and being lucky look the same’.

What that has to do with this, however, is anybody’s guess.

Hard work and being “lucky” look the same. pic.twitter.com/37GUFoZzBW — University.com (@TateOfficialUni) April 20, 2025

There’s lucky and there’s lucky. And then there’s that.

And it prompted all the mockery you’d imagine, among them these especially intense takedowns.

1.

it’s actually shocking to me young men think this guy looks cool https://t.co/rS35G7F2I5 — vo (@vanillaopinions) April 21, 2025

2.

The first gay porn that recreates this as the opening shot is going to go insanely viral https://t.co/EdAza3O4bS — Miss Gender (@girldrawsghosts) April 22, 2025

3.

I understand a lot of the reasons why frustrated young men might be vulnerable to certain kinds of grifting demagoguery. What I don’t understand is how *anyone* looks at this and thinks it’s anything but fucking laughable. https://t.co/Q8KRGIcsIP — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) April 21, 2025

4.

“Bro, I’ve got an incredible idea—you’re gonna film me sitting on this couch with the laptop open, but I’m not just sitting on the couch. I’m gonna be pressing like 30 lb dumbbells…so heavy. Then I’m going to immediately start smoking hookah and pick up my cappuccino. Pan around… — Hung Striker Capital ⚡️ (@HungStrikerCptl) April 21, 2025

5.

I’m so sorry but if you think a pile of watches on a coffee table is cool, I’m not sure there is any way to reach you or “de-program” you https://t.co/qryQQQllGN — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 21, 2025

6.

this is literally what i make my Sims do when i’m trying to kill them https://t.co/AfyWtcj5cE — roxy demento (@falseroxy) April 21, 2025

7.

Notice how he switched to less tight shorts? pic.twitter.com/gIG179OfH1 — Maria Kron ⚖️ (@AntifaMaria) April 21, 2025

8.