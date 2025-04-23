Bluesky has introduced a verification checkmark, and people are having Twitter flashbacks – 21 best comments

Social Media Bluesky

If you cast your mind back to the early days of Elon Musk’s Twitter ownership or before that – *sighs* – you may remember when the white-on-blue tick was a sign that an account was who it was claiming to be …if we ignore the verified accounts of dead celebrities, which is a whole other kettle of Beatles.

Bluesky, the natural home for those fleeing from what Twitter turned into, has now introduced a similar system – with the same icon to represent it.

We’re introducing a new layer of verification on Bluesky — a user-friendly, easily recognizable blue check. In addition to account verification issued by Bluesky, we're also introducing Trusted Verifiers. Select independent organizations can verify accounts directly. [image or embed] — Bluesky (@bsky.app) April 21, 2025 at 5:02 PM

A lot of people are unhappy with Bluesky’s choice of icon because of the negative associations that now exist.

Shouldn’t be a blue check. It’s got that twitter stain on it. — Trash Bastard Man (@caesariusmagnum.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 5:05 PM

Blue check mark is the internet's red MAGA cap now. Find something else — The Pen Monster (@thewilliamgeorge.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:06 PM

Others are happy to have a way of knowing who’s the genuine article.

It was the talk of the platform, and these comments stood out.

1.

You bet I’ll pursue verification. I’ve worked long and hard to be in the very lowest tier of folks that a handful of very online people know about. — Alex Steed (@alexsteed.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:29 PM

2.

yeah i’ve got a verified checkmark it just goes to a different app — illumi (@illumi.meme) April 21, 2025 at 8:02 PM

3.

4.

the coveted brown checkmark verifies that the user has gone more than five years without shitting their pants — ceej (@ceej.online) April 21, 2025 at 5:26 PM

5.

I can't wait for the dumbest people in the world to lose their mind they don't have a checkmark [image or embed] — Pat Stares At NINTENDO (@patstaresat.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:23 PM

6.

unfortunately I will be bullying anyone with a blue check — ceej (@ceej.online) April 22, 2025 at 4:02 AM

7.

8.

The verification badge on Bluesky means the user is an elected official of the United States government. — Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 9:39 PM

9.

This account has a checkmark because it's been verified by trusted sources. Verified by:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation — jenny_tightpants (@jtp.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 9:21 PM

10.

with the new verification process we at bluesky are creating a safe place for brands and minor journalists with major egos — skáld (@danglinghemmie.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:13 PM

11.