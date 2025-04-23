Which discontinued chocolate bars do you miss the most? Pick your favourite 3 and we’ll do all we can to bring them back

Exclusive chocolate

In an increasingly uncertain and frankly terrifying world, the year 2025 has at least brought some good news.

After being outrageously discontinued in 2022, the return of Milky Way Crispy Rolls in 2025 was indeed a blessed thing.

What, just us? Tell us it’s not just us!

Sadly – and here comes the kicker – the return was for a limited time only.

But it got us to thinking about all the other chocolate bars we’ve lost over the years and which we’d love to see back on the shelves. Which do you miss the most? Choose wisely as you can only pick 3 (it’s our game so it’s our rules)

Let us know in the comments and we’ll do all we can to bring them back. And when we say ‘all we can’ – we can’t do anything – we really do mean it. We’re off for a Twix.

