25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Welcome to our weekly round-up of funny stuff from the Bluesky crowd. It’s been quite the week, what with the long Easter weekend, the Pope dying, and RFK Jr. announcing a non-sinister plan to make a register of people with autism.

Moving swiftly onward – here are 25 things we enjoyed. Share your favourites.

1.

If you'd asked me 10 years ago where I would see myself today, I would've said "not wedged upside-down behind a fridge" and I would've been wrong — mindflakes (@mindflakes.bsky.social) April 20, 2025 at 3:19 PM

2.

yeah. i want to "archive" an email. it wasn't an accident. i clicked that on purpose, because of how much i love to "archive" an email. — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant.lawyer) April 19, 2025 at 3:28 AM

3.

You have to put the lid back on the puzzle box so the cat doesn’t think all the pieces are litter. We know that now. — Jack (@wakeupangry.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 12:24 AM

4.

we can put a person on the moon but we can't put frosting all the way around a frosted mini wheat? — walruslifestyle (@walruslifestyle.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:44 PM

5.

moving my computer to a different spot on the desk so the emails can’t find it — Ygrene (@ygrene.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:25 PM

6.

snow white is a cautionary tale about eating a red delicious — ceej (@ceej.online) April 17, 2025 at 8:39 PM

7.

My tv is six feet off the floor so if that girl from The Ring ever comes for me she will fall out of it and break her neck — 'dro (@clowndro.bsky.social) April 16, 2025 at 12:04 AM

8.

Earth Day is just a made-up holiday by big bang to sell more planets. — redherringbear (@qutzupalotl.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 10:28 PM

9.

Me: can Bigfoot mate with a Yeti Google: ok one more then bedtime for real — Jo (@whatsjo.bsky.social) April 22, 2025 at 2:41 PM

10.

Taxman "What's your profession?" "I was thinking comedian. I've been paid for 25 years, done national tours, won awards, done tv, radio,closed the Store, 15 international capital cities. Problem is, Julie H on Facebook has said "Comedian???? I've seen funnier turds" So I'm not entirely sure." — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 5:16 PM

11.

As the ancient Chinese proverb says, whenever you arrive at a fork in the road, remember to use your fucking indicator you asshole. — bacon popsicle ‍⬛ (@gupton68.bsky.social) April 18, 2025 at 3:34 PM

12.