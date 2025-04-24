People have been sharing stuff we have been brainwashed into believing we need – 21 things we can easily live without

Life Ask Reddit

As you eagerly await delivery of your brand new, top-of-the-range air fryer while the previous model sits forlornly on the pile of stuff for the tip, do you ever ask yourself if maybe you… don’t actually need it? In a world of Shein hauls and planned obsolescence, it’s easy to get sucked into thinking we need brand new everything all the time, but maybe that’s not true. User Beaner890 posted this question on the AskReddit page:

What is something people are 100% brainwashed into believing they need?

And there were lots of people with examples of things we could definitely do without.

1.

‘I buy new clothes for two reasons. Too many holes, or one of my teams wins a championship. The latter has happened three times in my adult life.’

–Gunningham

2.

‘My wedding cost like 70k. I didn’t want or need that but my in-laws are rich and wanted to pay for it. I so often think about how that could have paid off my student loans or been a down payment on a house… but it wasn’t my money.’

–To_Fight_The_Night

3.

There are only two kinds of adults alive today: those who remember life without social media, and those who don’t. It makes a big difference; I feel like those of us with pre-social media awareness are more likely to remember how much better everything was before it came along and ruined humanity.’

–unsurewhatiteration

4.

‘The newest phone every year no matter the price.’

–ShadyMyLady

5.

‘A new car as soon as the old car is paid off.’

–Hohenmeyer2

6.

‘A 12-step skin care routine.’

–business_socksss

7.

‘A lot of things for babies. Babies don’t need things, parents think they need things to make their lives easier.’

–thymetogohome

8.

‘A gigantic fake ass.’

–Loud-Entertainer7218

9.

‘Super white teeth. It doesn’t look weird at all.’

–ovid31

10.

‘Climbing the corporate ladder. You spend years stepping on rungs made of stress and unpaid overtime, only to realize the top floor belongs to someone else—and they just pulled the ladder up behind them.’

–ajm_usn321

11.