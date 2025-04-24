This video of Donald Trump ‘interviewing himself’ is a bizarre and flatulent delight

US donald trump

It’s a thankless task to be a reporter attempting to interview Donald Trump and to bring him to account, as he never directly answers a question, preferring to go off on rambling self-aggrandizing tangents which leave everyone utterly baffled.

It’s less of a problem now as Trump appears to have banned journalists he disagrees with from The Whitehouse, instead surrounding himself with sycophantic toadies who will only ask the most softball of questions such as ‘How does it feel to be such a genius, Mr. President?’

But how would Donald Trump fare in an interview if the interviewer was none other than… Donald Trump?

Well, thanks to a video by Canada Hates Trump and shared on Twitter by CALL TO ACTIVISM, we can find out.

Here’s Trump vs. Trump, put together from an especially memorable interview which you will probably remember form his first time round in the White House, and it’s as relevant now – even more so – than it was then.

Trump vs. Trump. This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/L1pQzWhyoy — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 22, 2025

Great stuff? But who won? Let’s delve into the comments.

We need more of these please (please don’t make me do it) so funny — Charles LaRocca (@LaRoccaism) April 22, 2025

THAT IS SCARY THE THOUGHT OF 2 tRUMPs. THAT EXPLAINS A LOT OF HIS LOGIC/ HE & HIM CAN’T AGREE ON ANYTHING. — Phill Carrol (@Carrol6Phill) April 22, 2025

His inner monologue until the crazy bit escapes…. — Роы Хилес ‍☠️ ⚪️⚫️ ⚪️ (@hiles_roy) April 23, 2025

Only an idiot could think this man is smart — Louis V (@Tiffy_Lou_Who) April 23, 2025

This is the best thing that has come out today…brilliant work — Ing-bey. (@InglfurFreysso1) April 22, 2025

the farts were the icing on the cake — SW Felton (@Stu_238) April 22, 2025

Absolutely hilarious — namaste (@PabloRVAT) April 22, 2025

Dumb and Dumber — Æneas (@AEneas60) April 23, 2025

He can’t read and we all know it https://t.co/ZGkFpYEIZM — Scott (@Scott5825158601) April 23, 2025

The never ending argument. https://t.co/3C323f6koW — David A Thompson (@DavidAThompson3) April 23, 2025

This is so funny! https://t.co/eRFzqgDGz4 — Dandan Prager ️ (@DandanPrager) April 23, 2025

Source @CalltoActivism