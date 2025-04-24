US donald trump

This video of Donald Trump ‘interviewing himself’ is a bizarre and flatulent delight

David Harris. Updated April 24th, 2025

It’s a thankless task to be a reporter attempting to interview Donald Trump and to bring him to account, as he never directly answers a question, preferring to go off on rambling self-aggrandizing tangents which leave everyone utterly baffled.

It’s less of a problem now as Trump appears to have banned journalists he disagrees with from The Whitehouse, instead surrounding himself with sycophantic toadies who will only ask the most softball of questions such as ‘How does it feel to be such a genius, Mr. President?’

But how would Donald Trump fare in an interview if the interviewer was none other than… Donald Trump?

Well, thanks to a video by Canada Hates Trump and shared on Twitter by CALL TO ACTIVISM, we can find out.

Here’s Trump vs. Trump, put together from an especially memorable interview which you will probably remember form his first time round in the White House, and it’s as relevant now – even more so – than it was then.

Great stuff? But who won? Let’s delve into the comments.

Source @CalltoActivism