US donald trump tourism

Donald Trump was asked about the slump in visitors to the US and his response is like the essence of every Trump answer ever

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2025

We knew Donald Trump’s second coming was going to be bad, but surely only the pessimistic among us could have predicted the sheer scale of turmoil he has achieved in just four months back in the White House. Way to go, Donny!

And one unanticipated consequence has been a slump in the number of people visiting the US, presumably because they’re worried they won’t be allowed back out again or they’ll end up in a prison in El Salvador. Or maybe they just hate Trump, obviously.

We mention this because Trump was asked by a reporter in the White House what he made of the ‘steep drop-off’ in international travel to the US.

And his answer – it really is worth listening to in full – is like the essence of very Trump answer ever.

We’re not sure about the ‘weave’ as Trump likes to characterise his ramblings, but it’s definitely something beginning with W.

Our favourite bit is how proud he sounds to know that the Chinese currency is the Yuan. So proud he says it twice.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

