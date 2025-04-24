Donald Trump was asked about the slump in visitors to the US and his response is like the essence of every Trump answer ever

US donald trump tourism

We knew Donald Trump’s second coming was going to be bad, but surely only the pessimistic among us could have predicted the sheer scale of turmoil he has achieved in just four months back in the White House. Way to go, Donny!

And one unanticipated consequence has been a slump in the number of people visiting the US, presumably because they’re worried they won’t be allowed back out again or they’ll end up in a prison in El Salvador. Or maybe they just hate Trump, obviously.

We mention this because Trump was asked by a reporter in the White House what he made of the ‘steep drop-off’ in international travel to the US.

And his answer – it really is worth listening to in full – is like the essence of very Trump answer ever.

Reporter: On it tourism there has been a steep drop-off off in international travel to the United States. It was down 12% last month and it down even more from western Europe. Why do you think there are fewer people suddenly that want to travel to the United States? Pres.… pic.twitter.com/IAJbEZpVui — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2025

We’re not sure about the ‘weave’ as Trump likes to characterise his ramblings, but it’s definitely something beginning with W.

Our favourite bit is how proud he sounds to know that the Chinese currency is the Yuan. So proud he says it twice.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

This man is so fucking stupid. Genuinely stupid. Asking him why he thinks something is like asking my dog why he barks. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) April 23, 2025

That comment explains 7 times bankrupt! — The Dictator (@TheDictator771) April 23, 2025

The art of NOT answering the question. https://t.co/bQIXUBOzeQ — America, what have you done? ☢️ (@MarkRBroughton1) April 24, 2025

A 12% drop in international tourism isn’t “a little nationalism.” It’s the global result of travel bans, fearmongering, and years of Trump making America seem hostile to outsiders. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 23, 2025

Trump has no answer because the reason they’ve staying away is him. https://t.co/UbmLk7I1Gv — Christina B (@Christiiiiiinax) April 24, 2025

