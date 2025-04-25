Donald Trump is selling ‘Trump 2028’ merch, and everyone’s saying “He wouldn’t …would he?” – 17 top responses

US donald trump

As if a second term weren’t bad enough, Donald Trump has frequently suggested that he should, could and would run for a third term in office.

Trump: I have had more people ask me to have a third term which in a way is a fourth term because the other election was totally rigged. pic.twitter.com/sJX8mVBbN4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

Like so much of what he says, such as ‘We won’t come after Social Security’, ‘Elon Musk is a genius’, or ‘I love the Bible’, it can be difficult to believe he means it …but there are signs.

And there it is. Donald Trump is now selling “Trump 2028” hats on his official website, even though it is unconstitutional for him to run again. pic.twitter.com/cAr0GfOOCR — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 24, 2025

It isn’t just caps. The 2028 range includes t-shirts, and those household essentials – drinks can coolers. Joke or not, a lot of people weren’t laughing.

Trump is now selling a “Trump 2028” hat on his website. Disgraceful. Trump isn’t kidding when he says he wants to run for another term — and it’s time we stop acting like it. pic.twitter.com/dUDdv6hr0w — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 24, 2025

BREAKING: Trump has officially begun selling 2028 hats on his Trump organization website. Trump wants to be Putin so bad. The item description says “Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat.” He doesn’t plan to leave office. If you can’t see that now, you are… pic.twitter.com/zOGG1qaUkJ — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 24, 2025

Eric Trump is now wearing a "Trump 2028" hat that his father is selling on his website for $50. Tell me again about how these people care about the Constitution? pic.twitter.com/gr3iCJ5cTY — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 24, 2025

It’s non-violent pitchfork and torches time if this happens. https://t.co/bJMUpgy5dd — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 24, 2025

Everyone will say Trump is just joking. Or that he is trolling. That may be true. But with each “joke” it becomes more and more serious until we’re actually confronting a man that feels emboldened to try to run for a third term. https://t.co/NXxGmKxkF6 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 24, 2025

Trump 2028 has officially been legalized now that America's Prince Eric Trump has decreed it via new merchandise. pic.twitter.com/6EGx7QDqKn — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) April 24, 2025

How are people just letting this fly? I thought americans cared so much about their constitution — Shaqary M. Hyman (@nicoilling02) April 24, 2025

