Donald Trump’s Time magazine interview showed how hilariously obsessed he still is with Joe Biden and it’s just fabulous

Donald Trump’s done a ‘100 days’ interview with Time magazine which is full of memorable exchanges, and that’s memorable with a very big M.

Like this one, for instance.

And this one.

And indeed this one!

But if you only read one exchange then it’s surely this one, which went wildly viral after it was shared by @rothschildmd who said: ‘Entire books are going to be written about this exchange in Trump’s Time Magazine interview.’

No more questions, your honour. But there was no end of responses …

It never would have happened

It didn’t happen

I knew it happened

I know a lot about what happened — paris hotel enjoyer (@iconridge) April 25, 2025

Wrong. Everyone will forget about this exchange in two days because Donald Trump will say something even more unbelievable. Donald Trump has figured out that as long as he is continuously plagued by scandal after scandal, no individual scandal can hurt him. — scandals every day (@ScandalsOfTrump) April 25, 2025

Trump- “He never did an interview”

Reporter- “yes he did”

Trump- “ok yes he did because i read it but it was shit” Blatantly contradicts himself aka LYING This is the man MAGA believes + worships. We are doomed https://t.co/qJdJxPgGYo — Politics Sloth (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) April 25, 2025

Joe Biden broke Donald Trump and the funniest thing is Biden is the most normie, average, most regular guy. That’s what Trump hates the most: that that kind of guy beat Trump handily in 2020. — KareBearScare (@KareBearScare) April 25, 2025

Went from not knowing he was interviewed to all of a sudden having read the interview. — (@0Obiewan2) April 25, 2025

And you can read the full interview here!

Source Time H/T @rothschildmd