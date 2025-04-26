Donald Trump was asked about the Moscow car bomb and his response is a jaw-dropping glimpse into how his presidency works

US donald trump

Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin just hours after a car bomb killed a senior Russian military official in Moscow.

The timing of the bomb was lost on no-one, killing Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik and similar in nature to previous attacks on Russians later claimed by Ukraine.

Well, when we say ‘lost on no-one’ there was one person it was totally lost on. You guessed it, Donald Trump, and his reaction when he was asked about it on Air Force One by a reporter on his way to the Pope’s funeral is an absolute whopper of a jaw-dropper.

Reporter: There was a car bomb in Moscow this morning that killed a Russian general. Do you have any reaction to that? Trump: Who killed what? Reporter: A Russian general killed by a car bomb. Trump: Well, you’re just telling me that for the first time. Where did this take… pic.twitter.com/WHoZOexObK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2025

Imagine being the person who breaks the news to the president. Not only did he not have a response, he didn’t know a thing about it. Just … extraordinary.

And these people surely said it best.

What does the CIA even bother putting together a daily brief. pic.twitter.com/sDQbzxNifK — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 25, 2025

Daily brief is just a list of who said nice things and who said mean things about him. — Mike Stern (@mls1776) April 25, 2025

This guy is blissfully unaware of everything apparently — Elite E Man (@Eman856) April 26, 2025

Hey Trump, the Iranians just fired a nuke at the U.S.

They did? I’ll look into it — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) April 26, 2025

Doesn’t anyone tell him anything?? This happens so many times…he learns world events from reporters. — adrian johannes (@AdrianRavenwood) April 26, 2025

