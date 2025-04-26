Donald Trump was asked about the Moscow car bomb and his response is a jaw-dropping glimpse into how his presidency works
Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin just hours after a car bomb killed a senior Russian military official in Moscow.
The timing of the bomb was lost on no-one, killing Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik and similar in nature to previous attacks on Russians later claimed by Ukraine.
Well, when we say ‘lost on no-one’ there was one person it was totally lost on. You guessed it, Donald Trump, and his reaction when he was asked about it on Air Force One by a reporter on his way to the Pope’s funeral is an absolute whopper of a jaw-dropper.
Reporter: There was a car bomb in Moscow this morning that killed a Russian general. Do you have any reaction to that?
Trump: Who killed what?
Reporter: A Russian general killed by a car bomb.
Trump: Well, you’re just telling me that for the first time. Where did this take… pic.twitter.com/WHoZOexObK
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2025
Imagine being the person who breaks the news to the president. Not only did he not have a response, he didn’t know a thing about it. Just … extraordinary.
And these people surely said it best.
1.
What does the CIA even bother putting together a daily brief. pic.twitter.com/sDQbzxNifK
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 25, 2025
2.
Daily brief is just a list of who said nice things and who said mean things about him.
— Mike Stern (@mls1776) April 25, 2025
3.
This guy is blissfully unaware of everything apparently
— Elite E Man (@Eman856) April 26, 2025
4.
Hey Trump, the Iranians just fired a nuke at the U.S.
They did? I’ll look into it
— Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) April 26, 2025
5.
Doesn’t anyone tell him anything?? This happens so many times…he learns world events from reporters.
— adrian johannes (@AdrianRavenwood) April 26, 2025
6.
Press corps should start just making stuff up and asking Trump about it. “What’s your reaction to the rising soybean prices in Patagonia?”
— Paul Mitchum (@PaulMitchum) April 25, 2025