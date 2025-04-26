US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about the Moscow car bomb and his response is a jaw-dropping glimpse into how his presidency works

John Plunkett. Updated April 26th, 2025

Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin just hours after a car bomb killed a senior Russian military official in Moscow.

The timing of the bomb was lost on no-one, killing Lt Gen Yaroslav Moskalik and similar in nature to previous attacks on Russians later claimed by Ukraine.

Well, when we say ‘lost on no-one’ there was one person it was totally lost on. You guessed it, Donald Trump, and his reaction when he was asked about it on Air Force One by a reporter on his way to the Pope’s funeral is an absolute whopper of a jaw-dropper.

Imagine being the person who breaks the news to the president. Not only did he not have a response, he didn’t know a thing about it. Just … extraordinary.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2