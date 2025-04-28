A guy refused to believe that women preferred Olly Murs’ dad bod to his gym bro transformation and ended up owned into next year

Celebrity Olly murs sex women

To the world of Olly Murs now – not a phrase we’re sure we’ve ever used before – where the singer, presenter and lightest of light entertainers has undergone something of a transformation in the gym, by all accounts.

Murs took to Instagram to show off his new physique and it’s quite the look.

And the before and after is even more striking.

So much so that William Costello was moved to do a poll to ask people whether they preferred the before or the after.

And we mention all of this – finally, we hear you say – because @justalexoki over on Twitter was moved to suggest that it simply can’t be true that women prefer the dad bod to a gym bro. Not only that, but that they must be lying about it for some reason.

why are women lying about this? like what’s the actual cause? pic.twitter.com/RM3b82jIF4 — taoki (@justalexoki) April 26, 2025

And these women (and some men) surely said it best.

No he does look better in the before. Women are correct on this one I fear.

Guys obsess over these supremely tight toned muscles and they shouldn’t — special k | ceo of poast miami clarity era (@specialkdelslay) April 26, 2025

r u joking hes srsly unattractive in the after photo — ren (@florencecel) April 26, 2025

his smile is nicer in the first one — teej dv (@teej_dv) April 26, 2025

Why would women lie about this? Like, why would you assume that. Maybe fix your own view of women. Women have nothing to prove here. It’s entirely anonymous. No one’s going to lie, genius. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) April 26, 2025

Cause the guy on the left looks built from yard work, sugar cookies, and proper meals made with love while the guy on the right looks like he’s made out of lean chicken breasts, creatine supplements, and a variety of routine intramuscular injections — nathan (@naythanielc) April 26, 2025

