Celebrity Olly murs sex women

A guy refused to believe that women preferred Olly Murs’ dad bod to his gym bro transformation and ended up owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated April 28th, 2025

To the world of Olly Murs now – not a phrase we’re sure we’ve ever used before – where the singer, presenter and lightest of light entertainers has undergone something of a transformation in the gym, by all accounts.

Murs took to Instagram to show off his new physique and it’s quite the look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs)

And the before and after is even more striking.

So much so that William Costello was moved to do a poll to ask people whether they preferred the before or the after.

And we mention all of this – finally, we hear you say – because @justalexoki over on Twitter was moved to suggest that it simply can’t be true that women prefer the dad bod to a gym bro. Not only that, but that they must be lying about it for some reason.

And these women (and some men) surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2