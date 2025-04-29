10 easy ways to pretend you’re on a holiday abroad

Exclusive holidays

Here in the UK most of us are currently experiencing some unexpected warm weather, so we’ve put together some quick and easy ways to make the most of the sunshine and pretend you’re actually abroad on holiday.

Start drinking alcohol at 8am and continue throughout the day.

Make your family/house mates queue up at the toaster to make their toast.

Walk around your local supermarket wearing just a bikini/swimming trunks and flip flops.

While in the supermarket purchase 4 huge bags of crisps, a can of Lemon Fanta, and the biggest bottle of water available.

Let a random person on the street braid some colourful string into your hair.

For dinner, serve yourself noodles, pizza, a fried egg, a lamb chop and some rice on the smallest plate you have in your kitchen. Repeat 3 times. Then have 3 tiny desserts.

Have a shot of some alcohol that’s so potent it feels like it’s stripping the skin off your throat as you swallow it.

