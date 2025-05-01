Entertainment funny

We’ll never stop being entertainingly gobsmacked by this podcaster’s insistence that a quarter of an hour is 25 minutes

Poke Staff. Updated May 1st, 2025

The fact that 25 cents is called a quarter in US money has really messed with Peyton Hardin‘s concept of time.

The co-host, with Cameron Kennedy, of the smash hit podcast You Should Know occasionally has trouble grasping some concepts, which is part of the podcast’s appeal, but this misunderstanding may have to enter the Hall of Fame.

Watch what happened.

“When did we start speaking in currency? Like when were we saying ‘It’s a dollar thirty until 18?'”

We need to take another look at Cameron’s reaction.

Cameron Kennedy looking baffled

Definitely the appropriate expression under the circumstances.

Here are a few more reactions.

It isn’t the first time people have publicly struggled with fractions.

