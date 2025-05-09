US donald trump

Donald Trump’s ‘Victory Day’ tribute was a most unfortunate schoolboy error and these 9 A++ comebacks all hit the target

John Plunkett. Updated May 9th, 2025

Donald Trump likes talking about Victory Day, almost as much as he likes talking about tariffs.

Not that he makes a lot of sense when he’s doing it, obviously, as we saw when we wrote about this classic Trumpian nonsense yesterday.

We mention it again because never let it be said that the important date of 8 May passed Trump by, Thursday marking 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day, when Britain and its Allies formally accept Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender.

Except it was a most unfortunate schoolboy error.

Close, but no cigar, Mr President!

Just for any Magas who still didn’t get it …

H/T @RonFilipkowski