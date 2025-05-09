Donald Trump’s ‘Victory Day’ tribute was a most unfortunate schoolboy error and these 9 A++ comebacks all hit the target

US donald trump

Donald Trump likes talking about Victory Day, almost as much as he likes talking about tariffs.

Not that he makes a lot of sense when he’s doing it, obviously, as we saw when we wrote about this classic Trumpian nonsense yesterday.

Trump: We’ll have two victory days, World War I and World War II. In the future we’re going to have a major celebration of each day. We’re not going to have days off because we don’t have enough days in the year. We have too many celebrations already. pic.twitter.com/t1TVHUFasl — Acyn (@Acyn) May 7, 2025

We mention it again because never let it be said that the important date of 8 May passed Trump by, Thursday marking 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day, when Britain and its Allies formally accept Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender.

Except it was a most unfortunate schoolboy error.

That’s the flag raising on Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima. It happened in February 1945. It has nothing to do with victory in Europe. pic.twitter.com/sYTN18mLLk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 8, 2025

Close, but no cigar, Mr President!

Trump knows very little about history — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) May 8, 2025

Fucking morons. Total fucking morons. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 8, 2025

Seriously, this is just as bad as the SecNav getting the date for Pearl Harbor wrong. https://t.co/qFZ4k3KvVs — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) May 8, 2025

You’re not really expecting trump to know anything about the actual history of WWII are you? — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) May 8, 2025

When you have not even the most basic understanding between VE day and VJ day… and the difference between the two pic.twitter.com/rltTggL2rH — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 8, 2025

Someone should point out to him that millions more people died between VE and VJ days in 1945. hundreds of 000s of whom were his countrymen and women. — Andy Burge (@AndyGJBurge) May 8, 2025

I'm surprised he didn't put himself in there too. — Kim Randall (@_kimrandall) May 8, 2025

Where are his advisors? There are none, or they are ignorant too, or too scared. It is truly appalling the US put such a moron in the White House — Michael M. / (@vivamjm) May 8, 2025

Just for any Magas who still didn’t get it …

Iwo Jima is not in Europe. pic.twitter.com/uqYWu6jRjx — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) May 8, 2025

