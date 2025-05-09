Pics headlines

The magic combination of a haunted castle, a stranded orchestra and some wolves went straight into the headline Hall of Fame

Poke Staff. Updated May 9th, 2025

What do you get if you cross a Bolivian orchestra, a ghost and some wolves? This absolutely fantastic headline.

“Bolivia closed its borders — and the group was stranded at the 600 acre estate surrounded by 23 packs of wolves and haunted by the ghost of Frederick the Great.”

Beat that! Where are Scooby Doo and the gang when we need them most?

The 2020 headline provided a welcome distraction from the bad news of the time – not that it’s much better now – and the funny comments rolled in.

We wholeheartedly agree with journalist Michael Moran, who knows a thing or two about headlines.

Source New York Post Image @mlarosa97 and samuel shanipar on Unsplash