The magic combination of a haunted castle, a stranded orchestra and some wolves went straight into the headline Hall of Fame

What do you get if you cross a Bolivian orchestra, a ghost and some wolves? This absolutely fantastic headline.

Bolivian orchestra stranded at 'haunted' German castle surrounded by wolves https://t.co/ANbj2lDvE4 pic.twitter.com/ZkeraGAJ2A — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2020

“Bolivia closed its borders — and the group was stranded at the 600 acre estate surrounded by 23 packs of wolves and haunted by the ghost of Frederick the Great.”

Beat that! Where are Scooby Doo and the gang when we need them most?

The 2020 headline provided a welcome distraction from the bad news of the time – not that it’s much better now – and the funny comments rolled in.

well what the hell did they think would happen going in a haunted castle https://t.co/a1mZAxgfcT — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) May 23, 2020

This is all I've ever asked for https://t.co/hpkk44Ke25 — Doth (@DothTheDoth) May 23, 2020

call wes anderson https://t.co/K4rR0ZwgPr — Various Jams (@VRSJMS) May 23, 2020

“So how was your quarantine?”

*deep breath* “WELL —“ https://t.co/FHvtOedhxB — David Hines (@hradzka) May 24, 2020

My brain right now https://t.co/Lzr3f3sSSq — afterglow (@afterglow2046) May 24, 2020

This BOLIVIAN orchestra just inherited the Estate of a lifetime, but only one can be the true heir, to find out they will have to spend Quarantine together. But wait, what’s that creeping into the Foyer.. could it be the GHOST of the Manor?! No it’s a PACK of bloodthirsty wolves! — The Safehouse™ (@xXsafehouseXx) May 24, 2020

is this the beginning of an epic maths question https://t.co/kYfUcw4SMs — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 25, 2020

The castle owner should take the orchestra across first, return for the wolves, drop them off and pick up the orchestra again, go back and swap them for the instruments, then finally make one more return for the orchestra. Or the orchestra could go first and then just run for it — LiquidationLovesYou (@LiquidationLPL) May 25, 2020

We wholeheartedly agree with journalist Michael Moran, who knows a thing or two about headlines.

I don’t know if a better headline *could* exist https://t.co/wzIfimhks9 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 23, 2020

