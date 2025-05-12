Someone asked about terrible mistakes people will only admit on their death beds, and the answers will make you cringe in sympathy

Life r/AskReddit

Everyone messes up from time to time – we’re all human and it’s only natural – but have you ever made such a colossal faux pas that you could only confess it at the time you were about to exit this life forever? They’ve been letting the big errors slip out behind the anonymity of the AskReddit page, after user deadend-decendant asked this:

What’s the worst fuck up you’ve had that you’ll admit on your death bed?

Here are some of the best, or worst, depending on how you look at it…

1.

‘I once said, to a patient, something to the effect of ‘Is this your little brother?’. Turned out the skinny 13-year-old boy with a buzz cut was actually her 19 year old girlfriend. These days I sometimes console myself after telling people their relatives have died in shitty circumstances with the thought of, oh well, at least this wasn’t bad as that one time.’

–Gned11

2.

‘I was walking home after a house party nice and drunk and saw another house party so I rolled in as if I knew people. Said “Heyyyyyy! Thanks for inviting me!” And grabbed a beer from the box. Went to pee, and accidentally dropped my beer bottle and it sheared off the side of the bowl! So, knowing I was straight f**ked, calmly flushed the toilet, saw how I compounded the mistake, and calmly left, never to be seen again.’

–tamammothchuk

3.

‘Oh man, I was working in sales and had in two ladies one much older than the other. I just assumed and spent most of the appointment speaking to one lady and referring to the other as ‘her mum’. Eventually her mum got up and went outside and her daughter whispered to me ‘She is my girlfriend please stop calling her my mum as she’s about to punch you’.’

–tits-n-teeth

4.

‘I was using the laundromat at my university’s dorms, and one of my tops fell half out making the door not sealed but still locked. Long story short, the place was flooded, I tried stopping the machine, but couldn’t, I tried calling the number of the machine, no one answered. I tried to clean it but didn’t have anything to do it with so when the machine finished I took my clothes and skedaddled out of there.’

–Iluvaic

5.

‘I stole a kids playset once. Answered an ad on craigslist to pickup free kids wooden playhouse/swingset. Got the street right but must have gotten the house numbers mixed up. Pulled up to a house I thought was it, knocked on the door and no one answered, disassembled the playground and threw it in the trailer. Several hours later I got an email from the Craigslist person bitching that I never showed up.’

–viral_virus

6.

‘Engaged to my wife and we were staying at her great aunt and uncles. I slept on the couch, ended up peeing everywhere. Cleaned it as best I could in the middle of the night and never said a word. To this day I’m not sure anyone knows and I’ll probably keep it quiet even on my death bed.’

–ConcentrateLevel6431

7.

‘When I was in 5th grade, my friend brought a pretty powerful magnet to school. We then found out it messes with the monitors if you gloss over it real quick with the magnet. We did this to the entire computer lab. Had no idea it broke the monitors and we never spoke about it again after that.’

–simplytoaskquestions

8.

‘I got blamed for pushing a guy down the stairs after he tried to fight me. Had a few witnesses back me up saying he slipped. Ended up in a wheelchair for a while. I pushed him.’

–Adorable-Bike-9689

9.

‘This happened in a town near me. Funeral director mixed the bodies up. Cremated a woman who was supposed to have an open casket ceremony. The widower noticed that the body in the casket was not his wife, so they went out back, got another body that was also not the wife. The kicker, this third body, was dressed in the correct clothes of the woman who was accidentally cremated.’

–Bamkamwham

10.

‘This isn’t quite as bad but was quite the spectacle. My mother-in-law was buried at a natural burial site. When we got there for her burial, we were told they had accidentally dug the wrong plot. They had to bring in a back hoe and dig a new grave. The casket was lowered using a primitive looking rope system operated by her pallbearers, mainly her adult sons and several other family members. In their haste to dig the new grave, it was slightly too narrow halfway down, and the casket got stuck. Her children had to use shovels to try and free the casket, almost removing the lid in the process. The site director was practically in tears apologising to us at the end.’

–chairmanm30w

11.