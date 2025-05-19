US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked what’s been found out about his assassination attempt and it was like the essence of Trump in 46 seconds flat

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2025

You’ll remember back on 13 July last year a shooter took aim at Donald Trump at an open air campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was subsequently killed by secret service agents, but only after he had killed one person and critically injured two others. And left Trump with a bloody ear.

But so little has been uncovered about the incident or the motivation of 20-year-old Crooks that it’s inevitably led to swirling speculation about what really happened that day. Well, that and Trump’s previously unrecognised ability to heal fast. Very, very fast.

So it was only natural that people want to know what the entire power of the FBI (and everyone else) had managed to find out, 10 months later.

And the president’s response, such as it was, is like a 46-second distallation of the very essence of Donald Trump.

Hardly proof of a conspiracy, obviously, but answers like that is hardly going to make any of the suspicions go away any time soon, right?

And here’s precisely what people made of whatever the hell that was.

Still, at least the FBI will be able to clear up any doubt, right?

Never mind.

Source @atrupar