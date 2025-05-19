Donald Trump was asked what’s been found out about his assassination attempt and it was like the essence of Trump in 46 seconds flat

US donald trump

You’ll remember back on 13 July last year a shooter took aim at Donald Trump at an open air campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was subsequently killed by secret service agents, but only after he had killed one person and critically injured two others. And left Trump with a bloody ear.

But so little has been uncovered about the incident or the motivation of 20-year-old Crooks that it’s inevitably led to swirling speculation about what really happened that day. Well, that and Trump’s previously unrecognised ability to heal fast. Very, very fast.

So it was only natural that people want to know what the entire power of the FBI (and everyone else) had managed to find out, 10 months later.

And the president’s response, such as it was, is like a 46-second distallation of the very essence of Donald Trump.

Trump's rant about the Butler shooting is completely incoherent pic.twitter.com/P39cOOr1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 16, 2025

Hardly proof of a conspiracy, obviously, but answers like that is hardly going to make any of the suspicions go away any time soon, right?

And here’s precisely what people made of whatever the hell that was.

Every time he talks about it he convinces me more and more that this was all a setup. pic.twitter.com/ES5WFHqtD2 — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) May 16, 2025

Trump will never have those fake assassination attempts investigated because the evidence will lead the investigators right back to himpic.twitter.com/nwnQ45OkDA — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) May 18, 2025

One of these days he’s going to skip and tell the truth about what happened — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) May 17, 2025

Such a a bad idea to have the dumbest person in the world and the president of the United States be the same person https://t.co/V0V48roVdo — You Be Frank (@Yoube_Frank) May 16, 2025

He’s absolutely barking mad and we have to get rid of him before he does

anymore serious damage to this country — Dominic Favazzo (@FavazzoDom63444) May 17, 2025

Still, at least the FBI will be able to clear up any doubt, right?

BARTIROMO: Are we gonna be surprised about what you learned about the Trump assassination attempts? BONGINO: In some of these cases the there you're looking for is not there. It's not there. If it was there, we would've told you. pic.twitter.com/9k61Z5iFj5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2025

Never mind.

