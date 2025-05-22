US donald trump Russia Ukraine

Trump said Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if they’d not been kicked out the G8 and was fact checked to the moon and back

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2025

Donald Trump’s neverending quest to normalise Russia and somehow bring Vladimir Putin back into the international fold continues apace.

Here he is, taking a break from making a fool of himself with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to make a fool of himself … all by himself.

It was Trump’s insistence that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if Putin hadn’t been thrown out of the G8 by western leaders.

“The G7 used to be the G8 but brilliantly they threw Russia out. Would have been a lot better if Russia was in…If Russia was in you probably wouldn’t have this war.”

Except …

So Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if they hadn’t been kicked out the G8 … for invading Ukraine. A very stable genius indeed.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

The South African president apologised for not having a plane to give Donald Trump, and the savage burn flew right over his head

Source @BulwarkOnline