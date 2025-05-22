Trump said Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if they’d not been kicked out the G8 and was fact checked to the moon and back

US donald trump Russia Ukraine

Donald Trump’s neverending quest to normalise Russia and somehow bring Vladimir Putin back into the international fold continues apace.

Here he is, taking a break from making a fool of himself with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to make a fool of himself … all by himself.

It was Trump’s insistence that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would never have happened if Putin hadn’t been thrown out of the G8 by western leaders.

Trump: “It used to be the G8 but brilliantly, they threw Russia out. It would’ve been a lot better if Russia was in.” pic.twitter.com/GdLnCkuhbw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

“The G7 used to be the G8 but brilliantly they threw Russia out. Would have been a lot better if Russia was in…If Russia was in you probably wouldn’t have this war.”

Except …

Trump: “The G7 used to be the G8 but brilliantly they threw Russia out. Would have been a lot better if Russia was in…If Russia was in you probably wouldn’t have this war.” Russia was kicked out of the G8 after invading Ukraine in 2014. pic.twitter.com/bNOuRQaQCC — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 21, 2025

So Russia would never have invaded Ukraine if they hadn’t been kicked out the G8 … for invading Ukraine. A very stable genius indeed.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

1.

He keeps talking about russia like it’s some misunderstood ally.

Trying to bring them back into the fold? This man will say anything to normalize the unthinkable. — Tetїana (@TPSpindel) May 21, 2025

2.

Trump: “The G7 used to be the G8 but brilliantly they threw Russia out. Would have been a lot better if Russia was in…If Russia was in you probably wouldn’t have this war” Why does Trump always blame America and the West for Putin’s war against Ukraine?pic.twitter.com/PNIneMpOEs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 21, 2025

3.

Trump is forever the ignorant ass. It’s no wonder that historians have ranked him dead last as far as great presidents go. — Deborah, My Friends Call Me Slayer⚔️ (@drodvik52) May 21, 2025

4.

Trump just said during his press conference with the South African president that if Russia was still in the G7 (was the G8) then there would have been no war. Russia invaded while a member of the G8 in 2014. — Dylan Burns ️‍ (@DylanBurns1776) May 21, 2025

5.

If russia came back to the G8, it’d end up being a G2 with them and the US alone. Nobody else would stay with them. — Akash Maniam (@ManiamAkash) May 21, 2025

6.

Aw poor Donnie doesn’t have any friends in the group anymore — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) May 21, 2025

7.

Trump fights harder for Russia than he does for the

Then he wonders why so many think he’s a Putin asset. — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) May 21, 2025

8.

Congratulations USA, you elected the dumbest idiot on the planet. — Cossie (@ger_cosgrove) May 21, 2025

9.

“It used to be the G8 but brilliantly, but then they threw Russia out. It would’ve been a lot better if Russia was in.” – Trump Krasnov earning his paycheck! pic.twitter.com/utNZVa5Vgq — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) May 21, 2025

