The South African president apologised for not having a plane to give Donald Trump, and the savage burn flew right over his head

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (SA) is the latest foreign dignitory to be subject to bullying behaviour and misleading accusations in the Oval Office.

He was hounded about the alleged white genocide which the Trump administration claims is taking place in SA, leading Trump’s regime to make white South Africans the exception to their ban on asylum seekers.

The lengths that trump has gone to deport people of color from the country, only to roll out the red carpet for White South Africans, his message is loud and clear: He just put up a "WHITES ONLY" sign on America in 2025. Change my mind. pic.twitter.com/S2uttqf95X — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 13, 2025

Trump forced Mr Ramaphosa to watch a video, widely described as propaganda, featuring an opposition politician who was kicked out of the ANC for his violent rhetoric.

REPORTER: What will it take for you to be convinced there is no white genocide in South Africa? RAMAPHOSA: I can take that. It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans TRUMP *scowling*: We have thousands of stories talking about it. Turn the lights… pic.twitter.com/BZ4j2cq73f — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

The video included footage of fake graves, set up for a political stunt – which Trump may or may not have believed were genuinely the graves of murdered white farmers.

OH MY GOD: Trump committed an impeachable offense today by lying to both South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the American people. It turns out the 1000 roadside graves of dead White South Africans were FAKE graves part of a protest. UNREAL!! pic.twitter.com/Caf4uLYCf3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 22, 2025

Mr Ramaphosa clapped back with some facts about the so-called white genocide.

BREAKING: After Trump allows only a group of all white people from South Africa to become refugees here in America, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa calls Trump out on his lies. “The people who do get killed, unfortunately through criminality, are not only White people.… pic.twitter.com/iz5V8FHmDK — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 21, 2025

He also made this perfectly pitched barb, referencing the $400 million Qatari jet which has just been gifted to the US, and which is to be transferred to Trump’s presidential library for his personal use after his term in office.

Ramaphosa: I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you. Trump: I wish you did. I would take it. pic.twitter.com/XgQTMr769P — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2025

While it seemed as though Trump had no idea he was being trolled for accepting alleged bribes, everybody else spotted the savage burn.

1.

A country is now openly (jokingly) apologizing to the leader of the Republican Party for not having a large enough bribe. And he takes the bait. https://t.co/2h9JsGJfaq — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) May 21, 2025

2.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called out Donald Trump on the jet from Qatar to his face: "I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you." pic.twitter.com/YeJfShXF1E — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 21, 2025

3.

“I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you.” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Holy fucking mic drop Batman. Bravo President Ramaphosa! pic.twitter.com/xN5OOOV0os — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) May 21, 2025

4.

Give Cyril Ramaphosa this much: he knows how to pacify cranky white supremacists. — Richard Poplak (@Poplak) May 21, 2025

5.

“I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you” deserves to be on murals, billboards, and graffiti walls in every major city, especially wherever Trump lands. Poetic — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) May 21, 2025

6.

We’re through the looking glass https://t.co/cw0iiQSHKM — Claire L Meadows MA (@CL_Meadows) May 21, 2025

7.

The president shouldn’t approach foreign leaders the same way my 3 y/o nephew approaches me when I show up to visit without Paw Patrol action figures https://t.co/AAwfnSbpKm — Jack Richter (@JRichter301) May 21, 2025

8.

Even the South African president is making fun of Trump right in front of his stupid face. https://t.co/LGEpFE4381 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 21, 2025

9.

He mocked trump and trump doesn't even realize it. — Michelle (@Tandy_AZ) May 21, 2025

10.

“I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you.” Reader, he was NOT sorry. #Ramaphosa #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice https://t.co/3mBh0pMFje — Mavis Cruet (@DoyleyWoods46) May 21, 2025

11.

"I'm sorry I don't have a plane to give you."

— South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the mic drop on clueless doofus Trump pic.twitter.com/N4OtfR0LQm — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 21, 2025

12.

I was worried about cupcake..but he clearly got this ..Cyril Ramaphosa ..so smooth#SAinUSA pic.twitter.com/B6cH7OIDgP — Tumeey☯️ Phoenix (@BoitumeloTumeey) May 21, 2025

13.

South African President Ramaphosa is getting the Zelensky treatment in the White House today, but manages to fire off an all-time clapback https://t.co/2gOPzHNwLc — Tim Young (@Young25Tim) May 21, 2025

14.

Donald Trump is a national embarrassment. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) May 21, 2025

15.

Ramaphosa made a joke. Trump took it like it was an arms deal. You can’t parody a guy who treats foreign diplomacy like Craigslist bartering.‍♂️ — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) May 21, 2025

Is this a good look for the US or …?

Translation: I don’t have a large enough bribe to give you. World leaders are now trolling the president of the United States about taking bribes. — (@ChidiNwatu) May 21, 2025

