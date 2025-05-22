US donald trump

The South African president apologised for not having a plane to give Donald Trump, and the savage burn flew right over his head

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa (SA) is the latest foreign dignitory to be subject to bullying behaviour and misleading accusations in the Oval Office.

He was hounded about the alleged white genocide which the Trump administration claims is taking place in SA, leading Trump’s regime to make white South Africans the exception to their ban on asylum seekers.

Trump forced Mr Ramaphosa to watch a video, widely described as propaganda, featuring an opposition politician who was kicked out of the ANC for his violent rhetoric.

The video included footage of fake graves, set up for a political stunt – which Trump may or may not have believed were genuinely the graves of murdered white farmers.

Mr Ramaphosa clapped back with some facts about the so-called white genocide.

He also made this perfectly pitched barb, referencing the $400 million Qatari jet which has just been gifted to the US, and which is to be transferred to Trump’s presidential library for his personal use after his term in office.

While it seemed as though Trump had no idea he was being trolled for accepting alleged bribes, everybody else spotted the savage burn.

Is this a good look for the US or …?

