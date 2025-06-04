Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Nigel Farage’s been celebrating a year since he led Reform UK into the election and this is surely the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2025

It’s 11 months since last year’s general election but Nigel Farage is getting his celebrations in early.

As well as a Labour landslide and the implosion of the Tory party, it also marked the first time – finally – that Farage was elected an MP.

Farage shared a video of what he’s been up to since he returned to politics as leader of Reform UK (bonus points if you can spot Clacton).

And it prompted no end of responses, from the pro …

… to the anti …

… to the frankly totally off the scale.

But of all the responses this one surely chimed loudest.

Nailed it.

Source @ItsAstronomics