Nigel Farage’s been celebrating a year since he led Reform UK into the election and this is surely the only response you need

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

It’s 11 months since last year’s general election but Nigel Farage is getting his celebrations in early.

As well as a Labour landslide and the implosion of the Tory party, it also marked the first time – finally – that Farage was elected an MP.

Farage shared a video of what he’s been up to since he returned to politics as leader of Reform UK (bonus points if you can spot Clacton).

It’s been 12 months since I made my return to politics. A lot has happened since then — and we’re just getting started! pic.twitter.com/uyUmsUKhYM — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2025

And it prompted no end of responses, from the pro …

You have given optimism to millions of people in Britain, two party politics has had its day, career politician should be ashamed of the state of this country. — Cllr Stuart Davies Reform UK (@studaviesinc) June 3, 2025

I'm so grateful you came back.

Perhaps my children and grandchildren have a chance now. — Cherry Malvern (@CherryMalvern) June 3, 2025

Love him or loathe him, the man shifts the dial. 12 months back and he’s rattled half the establishment. Not bad going. — Peter Malcolm (@pmal5098) June 3, 2025

… to the anti …

No – the peak is here and now it is downhill as you are finding already

Uncosted, unfunded fantasy policy, the tired copy and paste Republican playbook including the already failed DOGE fantasy.

The birth of a new Party through Habib who know all the Reform failings from the… — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 3, 2025

If Nigel Farage is the man of the people,

Why is he flying around the UK in a private jet, instead of using trains? Why is he running away from press scrutiny, leaving by the back door? It sounds very much like Nigel Farage is doing everything possible to avoid said people. — Sarah (@timetoshine1234) June 3, 2025

… to the frankly totally off the scale.

A year ago, you lit the match.

Twelve months on, the whole field's on fire and we’re only just warming up. Reform MPs in Parliament.

The Overton window ripped from the Uniparty’s claws.

Millions waking up to the betrayal.

And now? The rebellion has reach, rage and real teeth.… — Red Lip Riots (@RedLipRiots) June 3, 2025

But of all the responses this one surely chimed loudest.

I genuinly think it's awesome he destroyed the UK with Brexit and now reaps the electoral benefits of a tarnished country.

So much of the anger he taps into was directly caused by the instability he pushed for. Blows my mind. https://t.co/ovAS6xzVhV — Astro (@ItsAstronomics) June 3, 2025

Nailed it.

This is all conservatives know how to do. Literally every single Republican in the U.S. operates the exact same way — wife supremacist (@thefurlinator) June 3, 2025

Yeah but it just feels far more blatant and in your face here — Astro (@ItsAstronomics) June 3, 2025

Be biggest vocal advocate for Brexit Help get Brexit passed Brexit makes everything worse Do nothing about it, fuck around and dickride Trump in America nonstop Return to politics and grift off the problems Brexit caused Works amazingly if you have no morals I guess — Jacques Huzz (@Owen_Kung4000) June 3, 2025

It's almost genius. Just support policies that make everything worse and then campaign later on how everything is worse. — TruthAndConjecture (@not_conjecture) June 3, 2025

Donald Trump did the exact same thing, fucked up covid, the economy suffered, blamed Biden for it, won off the anger, and then instituted policies that undid all the work Biden did to get the economy back on track. — Bearly a Liberal️‍ (@BearlyLiberal) June 3, 2025

READ MORE

Nigel Farage was magnificently fact checked to his face and it had people cheering – 13 favourite responses

Source @ItsAstronomics