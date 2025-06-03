Nigel Farage was magnificently fact checked to his face and it had people cheering – 13 favourite responses

Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage has been campaigning in Scotland for the Hamilton by-election, where he took aim at Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Farage accused Sarwar of sectarianism and highlighted quotes from a speech the Scottish Labour chief gave three yers ago, except they weren’t quotes at all, as BBC News Scotland editor James Cook was keen to point out.

And it had everyone cheering. Not the entire internet, obviously, but a large part of it.

Farage now claims that Scottish Labour Leader @AnasSarwar vowed, “We are the south Asian community. We are going to take over the country and take over the world.”@BBCJamesCook rightfully states that Sarwar did not say anything to that effect. pic.twitter.com/Q4heY7iO8f — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 2, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Good to see a BBC journalist calling out the liar Farage. Well done BBC Scotland’s James Cook. If only the Westminster based hacks would do the same. #politicslive https://t.co/1H3r20V8l0 — Hugh (@HughEdw31897368) June 2, 2025

Nigel Farage’s relationship with the truth is like his relationship with facts, decency, or accountability — distant, strained, and largely fictional. Just another day inventing quotes and hoping no one checks. Thankfully, @BBCJamesCook did. — #GetBrexitUndone (@GetBrexitUndone) June 2, 2025

Farage is a liar, even when called out to his face, he continues to lie and sadly his followers believe every word he says. He’s just a Poundshop Trump and Scotland should send him packing #VoteSNP to keep Nigel out of our politics. https://t.co/JDp4kHxm4Q — Cllr Andrea Cowan (@AndreaCowanSNP) June 2, 2025

Silence in the face of Farage’s barefaced race-baiting lies is complicitly. Every party leader should be condemning it. The poison Farage is spewing is phenomenally dangerous and has profound real life consequences for our politics and society. It should not be tolerated. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) June 2, 2025

Good to see a journalist, a BBC journalist at that, take on and correct the lies of Nigel Farage. Well done @BBCJamesCook . Other journalists please note. https://t.co/rrnYuk7LdX — Teresa Crawford #BRETURN #FBPE (@TeresaC123) June 2, 2025

6.