‘What is a subtle sign that someone is not a good person?’ – 15 miniature red flags

Life interesting

If only there were a way to quickly assess if a person is ‘good’ or not, it would save a whole lot of time and hassle in choosing potential friends and partners.

Well, perhaps the small signs are already there. Twitter user Marie asked her followers to share the miniature red flags which are reliable indicators of a person being a bit ‘off’.

Here’s her question.

What is a subtle sign someone isn’t a good person? — Marie (@glitchu__) May 29, 2025

There was no shortage of people offering their methods of spotting a ‘wrong ‘un’.

1.

They talk bad about people who aren’t around.

You just know they do the same to you. — Chris Thoma (@TheChrisThoma) May 31, 2025

2.

When they don’t raise their hand when a car gives way — Judd Harvey (@JuddHarvey1) May 31, 2025

3.

They put their feet up on chairs opposite them on public transport — Bernie The Bolt (@bernieDbolt) May 31, 2025

4.

Parking in parent and child bay with no child — tarff (@tarffdc) May 31, 2025

5.

Not putting a divider down when at the supermarket till. — (@VEGAmegadrive) May 31, 2025

6.

Doesn’t say thank you at zebra crossings. Yes, it’s a legal requirement for cars to stop but courtesy costs nothing. https://t.co/bKA3sCe8me — HLTCO (@HLTCO) May 31, 2025

7.

Not letting someone with a couple of items go before you when you’ve got a trolley full. — Gilles (@OldGilles) May 31, 2025

8.

Not saying thank you to the bus driver — Erin Grieve (@ErinGrieve17) May 31, 2025

9.

Folks who don't tidy their table after a meal or after grabbing coffee. You wouldn't leave the table at home a mess, so why do it when you're out? — Ollie Heppenstall (@ORWH98) May 31, 2025

10.

Not taking your empty pint glasses back to the bar https://t.co/gCKgVUOCNB — Scotty (@Gaydog221170) May 31, 2025

12.

Priding oneself on being 'brutally honest'. In my experience they care more for the brutality than the honesty. https://t.co/oLjEsoiWbM — Lisa ♠️ (@OrangeYouGlad38) May 31, 2025

13.

Taking phone calls, watching videos or listening to music without headphones on public transport — Adventure to Every Country (@everycountry197) May 31, 2025

14.

They don't re-rack weights at the gym — Richard Power (@Rich_p_EFC) May 31, 2025

15.

People who don't indicate/signal when changing lanes or turning. Ultimate selfishness on display. — Sheev Palpatine (@Aidan_LMH) June 2, 2025

And one specially for Trump’s former BFF.

Pay for a Twitter account. — Samson (@00Samson) May 31, 2025

Source @glitchu_ Image Wikimedia Commons