Never forget how hard the internet owned this bigoted group’s cringeworthy rant about a restaurant’s Pride display

Poke Staff. Updated June 5th, 2025

During Pride Month, many businesses show their solidarity by displaying Pride flags or encouraging inclusivity.

Country-style restaurant Cracker Barrel joined in with the celebration back in 2023, sharing this charming image – as well as others.

They added –

‘We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!’

The Texas Family Project – a fiercely homophobic and transphobic lobby group – reacted with their characteristic calm and measured attitude.

Just kidding – they completely lost the plot.

You won’t be surprised to discover that the anti-LGBTQI+ bigotry came with a side of grift.

Their post – and the backlash – had the Streisand Effect, drawing attention to a post that probably wouldn’t have had anywhere near as large a reach.

The dramatic claim was absolutely ripped to bits on Twitter – and these are some of our favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’ll leave the last word to Brian Krassenstein.

