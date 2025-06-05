‘What’s something that hasn’t gone up much in price in the last 20 years?’ – 22 inflation busters that your pocket will love

Life r/AskUK

Even before we had to start grappling with the cossie livs, we all loved a good moan about how things are much more expensive than they used to be. You know, just like our parents and grandparents did before us. It’s just part of growing up and being British. But what about the things that haven’t gone up in price? Do they even exist?

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user happy_faerie asked:

What’s something that hasn’t gone up much in price in the last 20 years? I know everything will have increased a bit, but surely there must be something thats remained reasonable and hasn’t gone up 1000%… right?

The answers will have you dusting off that credit card and popping down the shops immediately.

1.

‘Them orange buckets at B&Q, swear they’ve always been a quid.’

–mykie206

2.

‘I remember paying £1.38 for a litre of petrol in 2008, today it’s £1.31 so factoring in all the inflation, fuel has got cheaper as time has gone on.’

–superthomdotcom

3.

‘Pasta. Very specific, I know. But, a decent size bag of own brand pasta is like average 50p. And it tastes the exact same as branded plain pasta.’

–RugMuncherNobPuncher

4.

‘A bunch of daffodils, I seem to remember them always being £1.’

–Nerry19

5.

‘Video games. Pretty sure a SNES game cost about £40-50 in the 90’s new.’

–koombot

6.

‘Own clothes day at school was £1 when I was kid. 30 years laters it’s still £1.’

–leedscraftbeer

7.

‘Milk. When you consider how much the things involved in getting it to you have gone up in the past 20 years. Farming equipment, electricity, lorry driver wages, supermarket wages, diesel for said lorries etc it’s still extremely cheap in my opinion.’

–Emergency_Mistake_44

8.

‘I was going to say TVs. I bought a TV two months ago and it’s actually cheaper than the last one I bought over 10 years ago (same size, but obv the new ones technologically better).’

–-cunningstunt

9.

‘CDs – brand new albums have basically never budged from the £10-12 range.’

10.

‘According to an economist I heard a while ago, the answer is strippers. They’re generally regarded as being among the stickiest of prices, because you can’t tuck £22.50 in someone’s thong, and you can’t shrink the product.’

–smoulderstoat

11.

‘Long haul flights. Not sure about 20 years but certainly over the last 15 they’ve barely changed in price.’

–AdministrativeLaugh2