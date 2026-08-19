This insight into the mind of a certain kind of little Englander is an absolute classic of the genre

Politics brexit

We didn’t write too much about the 10th anniversary of the Brexit vote – you remember – possibly because we’ve written about it pretty much every day since anyway.

But some anniversaries are simply too tempting to resist, and into that category falls this interview, an exchange with Novara Media in the weeks after the Brexit referendum back in 2016.

And it’s the new dictionary definition of ‘classic of the genre’.

make these people look ridiculous whenever possible because they simply hate to be laughed at pic.twitter.com/BvGgCGyEUa — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 6, 2024

Ooof.

And you can see more of the exchange here (the West Ham fan was listening to reporter Ash Sarkar interviewing someone else when he asked if he could interrupt to share his thoughts).

And here are just a handful of the responses it prompted.

Its so heartwarming to see that “Schrodinger’s immigrant” is not only an American thing — Pragmatic Pessimist #EatTheRich (@cagomez) August 6, 2024

I’m obsessed with these. Just been rotting for an indulgent hour… — Jo – got any fake crocs? (@pinkbicyclegirl) August 6, 2024

We can all laugh, but we’ve got to question the education system that has taught such characters, it’s obviously not fit for purpose and another area in which governments have failed. — Sparkle (@Louise95604005) August 6, 2024

When I came over here (admittedly many, many years ago) I was a director of a consultancy in the City. After that, I was asked to run a software company. I’m pretty confident in saying this chap was not on the shortlist for either job. — R.pert 🇪🇺🇺🇦🇵🇱🇪🇪🇸🇪🇫🇮 forrin despondent (@R007pert) August 6, 2024

In two words …

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This protestor longing misty-eyed for ‘old England’ was asked what they missed most and his answer had people hollering into next year

Source @Luiseach