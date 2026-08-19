Politics brexit

This insight into the mind of a certain kind of little Englander is an absolute classic of the genre

Poke Staff. Updated August 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We didn’t write too much about the 10th anniversary of the Brexit vote – you remember – possibly because we’ve written about it pretty much every day since anyway.

But some anniversaries are simply too tempting to resist, and into that category falls this interview, an exchange with Novara Media in the weeks after the Brexit referendum back in 2016.

And it’s the new dictionary definition of ‘classic of the genre’.

Ooof.

And you can see more of the exchange here (the West Ham fan was listening to reporter Ash Sarkar interviewing someone else when he asked if he could interrupt to share his thoughts).

And here are just a handful of the responses it prompted.

In two words …

READ MORE

This protestor longing misty-eyed for ‘old England’ was asked what they missed most and his answer had people hollering into next year

Source @Luiseach