Probably the greatest misunderstanding ever to grace Australian television

The bloopers clip show It’ll Be Alright On The Night was a huge TV ratings grabber during its first incarnation with presenter Denis Norden, and many of the funny moments it shared are as good as ever.

Like this mood-killing dog.

One clip, from an Australian news programme, showed what happened when a reporter went out to investigate a racist small ad. You have to watch to the end.

We love the handshake when the penny drops, but have to wonder how the ad writer thought it was okay to send that to print.

The clip resurfaced when it was posted to Twitter by Daniel Holland in 2022.

Genuinely worth watching until the end. pic.twitter.com/6bxTpH32pS — Daniel Holland🎗🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ॐ (@DannyDutch) June 18, 2022

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Omg priceless, watch until the end https://t.co/3ENwcf0ffx — SydneyPadua (@sydneypadua) June 19, 2022

An example of why it is worth truly trying to understand where other people are coming from as it may be quite different from what you initially assume. This man sounds very much like my father-in-law. https://t.co/fE1kQeXm69 — Karleen Gribble (@DrKarleenG) June 19, 2022

Wow, the relief at the end! — Ruffly Bumble (@Ruffly_Bumble) June 19, 2022

Su Bloody Perb https://t.co/PSWHBWidbV — Roadman Seaghán (@Snooze_Hound) June 19, 2022

Don’t tell M. Night Shyamalan, but …

Better twist ending than The Sixth Sense — NorisMobster (@borismonster) June 19, 2022

