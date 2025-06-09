Entertainment funny

Probably the greatest misunderstanding ever to grace Australian television

Poke Staff. Updated June 9th, 2025

The bloopers clip show It’ll Be Alright On The Night was a huge TV ratings grabber during its first incarnation with presenter Denis Norden, and many of the funny moments it shared are as good as ever.

Like this mood-killing dog.

One clip, from an Australian news programme, showed what happened when a reporter went out to investigate a racist small ad. You have to watch to the end.

We love the handshake when the penny drops, but have to wonder how the ad writer thought it was okay to send that to print.

The clip resurfaced when it was posted to Twitter by Daniel Holland in 2022.

Here’s how tweeters reacted.

Don’t tell M. Night Shyamalan, but …

READ MORE

Just 4 classic clips from It’ll Be Alright on the Night to remember Denis Norden, who has died aged 96

Source SOBIESKI Image Screengrab