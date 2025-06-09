This protestor’s iconic response to being teargassed in LA went wildly viral and needs to be hung in the Louvre, pronto

US donald trump riots

Extraordinary and frankly terrifying scenes from the United States overnight where police and federal agents clashed with thousands of people protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The president was regarded by many people as pouring fuel on the fire by deploying the California national guard against the will of the state’s elected leaders, with teargas and ‘less lethal munitions’ used against the demonstrators.

And we mention it because of this particular protestor who was interviewed in the midst of it and their iconic response went wildly viral and needs to be hung in the Louvre, pronto.

“Tasted a little tear gas— tasted like fascism” pic.twitter.com/o7SLl4ZWnV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2025

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Love this! A protester who got hit with tear gas in LA had this to say about it “Tasted a little tear gas — tasted like fascism.” What an amazing response. People are sick and tired of Trump and his dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/9upX56vFBN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 8, 2025

This guy fucking rocks https://t.co/4CQC11e1NO — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 8, 2025

When the government starts seasoning the air with tear gas, you’re not in a democracy — you’re in a warning sign. — TheBearSpeaks (@BearyViolette) June 8, 2025

this man is the main character — Me (@meinmytwenties) June 8, 2025

The Topps Griffey rookie all star card shirt tho https://t.co/xIfqJWcVOR — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 8, 2025

Poetry — King of Lucid dreams ⚡️ (@goldrollira) June 8, 2025

Magas were particularly furious, but that made us like it even more.

Hey, sissy boy. Under President Trump’s strong leadership, we will not tolerate rioters who wave foreign flags, burn our own, destroy property, and attack federal agents. This behavior is unacceptable and will be addressed decisively. — Tanner Bruss (@tan_bruss) June 8, 2025

And if you like it a little bit more NSFW …

tall handsome anti fascist man if you are single please… id bounce on it crazy style https://t.co/s5TWZa7WDJ — Space Ghost (@spaceghost) June 8, 2025

Steady on, people!

