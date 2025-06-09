US donald trump riots

This protestor’s iconic response to being teargassed in LA went wildly viral and needs to be hung in the Louvre, pronto

John Plunkett. Updated June 9th, 2025

Extraordinary and frankly terrifying scenes from the United States overnight where police and federal agents clashed with thousands of people protesting against Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The president was regarded by many people as pouring fuel on the fire by deploying the California national guard against the will of the state’s elected leaders, with teargas and ‘less lethal munitions’ used against the demonstrators.

And we mention it because of this particular protestor who was interviewed in the midst of it and their iconic response went wildly viral and needs to be hung in the Louvre, pronto.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Magas were particularly furious, but that made us like it even more.

And if you like it a little bit more NSFW …

Steady on, people!

