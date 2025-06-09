15 weird and wonderful facts about the human body

Exclusive biology

The human body is a truly remarkable thing. While we’re aware of the majority of its functions, and what the various bits of it do, there are also a lot of weird and wonderful things it is capable of that we’re probably quite oblivious to!

We delved into it and compiled a list of our favourites.

1. We are approximately 1cm taller in the morning when we first get up than when we go to bed. This is because during the day the soft cartilage between our bones gets squashed and compressed.

2. On average a person urinates enough per month to fill a bath.

3. Every person has their own unique smell.

4. Every minute we shed over 30,000 dead skin cells.

5. The entire surface of our skin is replaced every month.

6. As we age our brain starts to gradually reduce in size. This starts in our 30s/40s, with the rate increasing at around the age of 60.

7. When we sleep, some areas of our brain quiet down while others actually become even more active. This indicates that the brain potentially works harder when we’re asleep than when we’re awake.

8. Our sense of smell is drastically reduced when we’re asleep.

9. Spread across our lifetime, we spend an average of one whole year sitting on the toilet.

10. The average belly button is home to up to 70 different types of bacteria.

11. If we went into space, our brain would grow by roughly 2%

12. On average a person farts enough per day to fill a party balloon.

13. The only parts of the body that don’t grow hair are the palms, soles of the feet, and lips.

14.The average nose produces a cup of nasal mucus per day.

15. When we blush, it’s because the blood rushes to the skin on your face. It also rushes to your stomach lining so, when you blush, your tummy does too.

Image Pexels