JD Vance said he was shocked the January 6th Capitol rioters don’t get any sympathy and got just the amount of understanding he deserved in the replies

Politics january 6 JD Vance

JD Vance went out for a stand alone press briefing this week and we’re all still recovering from a variety of catastrophically bad takes.

First, the Vice President didn’t understand why Pope Leo chose his name.

Then he expressed confusion over why Dems adopted a “No Kings” stance.

Now he’s begging for some sympathy on behalf of the least deserving Americans in the country: January 6th rioters.

Here are the VP’s remarks.

JD Vance: “You know who never, ever gets an ounce of sympathy when it comes to disproportionate sentencing? People who voted for Donald Trump and participated in the January 6 protest.” pic.twitter.com/k5Y2dsrvwB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

It’s hard to get more out-of-touch than that.

The Vice President openly pining for the country to cut some slack to the angry mob that tried to overthrow democracy might not be the look he’s going for heading into midterms.

Nobody in the comments were getting onboard with Vance’s ridiculous pleas for commiseration.

1.

Because they broke into a federal building https://t.co/vGiraSwAWK — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) May 19, 2026

2.

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Yeah. Treason is SO overrated. https://t.co/La6RZjxzed — History Prof Brad (@brad_duren) May 19, 2026

4.

Well JD, probably because they tried to do an insurrection, killed a few cops, and after they were released, were arrested again for sex crimes, mostly involving children. Do you think maybe that’s why, bud? — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 19, 2026

5.

That would be because most people don’t think their sentences were disproportionate for violently storming the Capitol in an attempt to destroy democracy by overturning a free and fair election to put their corrupt leader back into power. They will never get an ounce of sympathy… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) May 19, 2026

6.

7.

JD Vance is a spineless bootlicker openly carrying water for the violent Jan 6 traitors who stormed the Capitol and attacked cops. Total disgrace. 🖕 — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) May 19, 2026

8.