Politics january 6 JD Vance

JD Vance said he was shocked the January 6th Capitol rioters don’t get any sympathy and got just the amount of understanding he deserved in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated May 20th, 2026

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JD Vance went out for a stand alone press briefing this week and we’re all still recovering from a variety of catastrophically bad takes.

First, the Vice President didn’t understand why Pope Leo chose his name.

Then he expressed confusion over why Dems adopted a “No Kings” stance.

Now he’s begging for some sympathy on behalf of the least deserving Americans in the country: January 6th rioters.

Here are the VP’s remarks.

It’s hard to get more out-of-touch than that.

The Vice President openly pining for the country to cut some slack to the angry mob that tried to overthrow democracy might not be the look he’s going for heading into midterms.

Nobody in the comments were getting onboard with Vance’s ridiculous pleas for commiseration.

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