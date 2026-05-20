Politics Keir Starmer PMQs

Keir Starmer’s trolling of Zack Polanski was already good but his A++ dig at Andy Burnham at PMQs today was great

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2026

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Not sure if Keir Starmer has already resigned himself to moving on from 10 Downing Street in the very near future, but the PM does seem an awful lot more relaxed at the Despatch Box right now.

Maybe it’s just us, obviously. Who do you think we are – John Cole? (one for younger readers there).

Anyway, his PMQs appearance today was memorable for not one but two proper jokes. That’s right – two proper jokes in the House of Commons.

First up, this gag at the expense of Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

Boom!

But we preferred this, by a whisker, his joke at the expense of his (likely) future Labour leadership rival, Andy Burnham.

I thang you!

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously …

… but right now we’ll take the light any place we can find it.

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