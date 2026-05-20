Keir Starmer’s trolling of Zack Polanski was already good but his A++ dig at Andy Burnham at PMQs today was great

Politics Keir Starmer PMQs

Not sure if Keir Starmer has already resigned himself to moving on from 10 Downing Street in the very near future, but the PM does seem an awful lot more relaxed at the Despatch Box right now.

Maybe it’s just us, obviously. Who do you think we are – John Cole? (one for younger readers there).

Anyway, his PMQs appearance today was memorable for not one but two proper jokes. That’s right – two proper jokes in the House of Commons.

First up, this gag at the expense of Green Party leader Zack Polanski.

🚨 WATCH: Green MP Hannah Spencer asks Keir Starmer if he agrees that MPs "shouldn't be drinking on the job" Starmer: "The Greens think their leader walks on water. It turns out that he just lives on water and doesn't pay his council tax" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/IUhRg3rU0U — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 20, 2026

Boom!

That’s an absolute belter from Starmer lmao Credit where it’s due — QuantumSideQuesting (@SideQuestidzc0) May 20, 2026

Im far from a Starmer fan but that was actually a very good reply. — Stephen Skywalker (@JediKNight_S) May 20, 2026

But we preferred this, by a whisker, his joke at the expense of his (likely) future Labour leadership rival, Andy Burnham.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer takes a dig at Andy Burnham "It would be remiss of me not to comment on one of Manchester's great heroes moving on after almost a decade. So let me congratulate Pep Guardiola" pic.twitter.com/nMZYfyEBXD — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 20, 2026

I thang you!

Fair play that's actually a funny joke — blues🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Pompeyboyblues) May 20, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously …

They're like kids in the playground arguing with one another and we had all that talk about having the adults back in the room after the last election. — juve38 (@Juve38Wa98021) May 20, 2026

… but right now we’ll take the light any place we can find it.

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