Politics donald trump gas prices

Donald Trump accidentally admitted how little he cares about rising fuel prices and paid big time in the replies

Saul Hutson. Updated May 20th, 2026

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Chalk up another win for the folks who think politicians can’t relate to the common man. (Hopefully it starts to matter?)

Donald Trump gave a tour of his permanent bulldozing of the historic White House grounds this week. Somehow, destroying the White House as his own personal vanity project wasn’t the most out-of-touch moment of the tour.

That honor goes to this quote from the President:

For someone caught on tape saying he doesn’t care about Americans’ financial hardships, taking a separate occasion to remind them that gas is gonna cost what it’s gonna cost and that drivers just have too deal with it is quite a unique approach to winning back voter trust.

Everyone who heard his statement couldn’t believe their eyes and ears and let their fingers do the talking in the replies.

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