Donald Trump accidentally admitted how little he cares about rising fuel prices and paid big time in the replies

Politics donald trump gas prices

Chalk up another win for the folks who think politicians can’t relate to the common man. (Hopefully it starts to matter?)

Donald Trump gave a tour of his permanent bulldozing of the historic White House grounds this week. Somehow, destroying the White House as his own personal vanity project wasn’t the most out-of-touch moment of the tour.

That honor goes to this quote from the President:

Trump on high gas prices: “This is peanuts. I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while. But I don’t even think about. What I think about is you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” pic.twitter.com/XUVyNUpspm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

For someone caught on tape saying he doesn’t care about Americans’ financial hardships, taking a separate occasion to remind them that gas is gonna cost what it’s gonna cost and that drivers just have too deal with it is quite a unique approach to winning back voter trust.

Everyone who heard his statement couldn’t believe their eyes and ears and let their fingers do the talking in the replies.

1.

Just Trump doubling down on his previous statement “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.” — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) May 19, 2026

2.

$6 for a gallon of gas is “peanuts” to a billionaire who doesn’t drive.

Not so much for the rest of us. https://t.co/eiXSGmF9KZ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2026

3.

Gas prices when they fall: “Look what I did.”

Gas prices when they rise: “Why does everyone care so much?” https://t.co/9i3KMg1CJR — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) May 19, 2026

4.

Americans problems is peanuts to him. Interesting 🤔 — Glen Coco (@ItsDaQB) May 19, 2026

5.

When do you suppose Trump last pumped his own gas? Do you think he ever has? — Nicholas J. Stelzner (@stelzner_n1150) May 19, 2026

6.

Trump just keeps saying that he doesn’t care about Americans who are suffering as a direct result of his policies. Partly it’s because the core of the GOP base has genuinely gone insane and will put up with anything Trump says or does, including and especially if it’s not in… https://t.co/30RxcpWsAW — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 19, 2026

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