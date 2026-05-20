Politics donald trump reflecting lake

Donald Trump claimed he’s going to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool waterproof and got wiped out in a wave of clapbacks

Saul Hutson. Updated May 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Of all the ludicrous promises that have come out of the White House since Donald Trump waddled back in there last year, this scientifically impossible claim might be the best.

The General Contractor in Chief was giving an update on his dream home renovation project when he dropped this gem about upgrading the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool:

Waterproof water perfectly sums up the Trump White House. An impossible promise delivered as a boast. Something he will forget about before the cameras are even shut down.

No one in the replies was willing to let this ridiculous claim go unchecked (or un-mocked).

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2