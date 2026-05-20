Donald Trump claimed he’s going to make the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool waterproof and got wiped out in a wave of clapbacks

Politics donald trump reflecting lake

Of all the ludicrous promises that have come out of the White House since Donald Trump waddled back in there last year, this scientifically impossible claim might be the best.

The General Contractor in Chief was giving an update on his dream home renovation project when he dropped this gem about upgrading the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool:

Trump: “I’m doing a job on the reflecting lake. It’s gonna be water proof.” pic.twitter.com/MmKribGKds — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Waterproof water perfectly sums up the Trump White House. An impossible promise delivered as a boast. Something he will forget about before the cameras are even shut down.

No one in the replies was willing to let this ridiculous claim go unchecked (or un-mocked).

1.

“The reflecting lake will be waterproof” is definitely a top 10 dumbest thing he’s ever said. https://t.co/oRbcpnhMVN — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 19, 2026

2.

I just want a President who isn’t this fucking stupid. Yeah, I could do without the fascism too, that’s true. But damn, his stupidity is an embarrassment in front of the world and it’s dangerous as hell. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) May 19, 2026

3.

Water proof water, what will they come up with next! https://t.co/Ug8DBQoIiX — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 19, 2026

4.

Jesus. THIS buffoon has access to the codes? https://t.co/fha4Uiysl1 — (@MeliMels99) May 19, 2026

5.

How exactly do you “water proof” a lake?

I’m beginning to think that he’s not a genius like he claims to be. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) May 19, 2026

6.

Perfect. More lakes should be waterproofed. Ponds too. And oceans. Let’s waterproof anything with water in it. That way you can’t drown. Trump is a genius (moron). — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 19, 2026

7.