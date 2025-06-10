A TikTokker has gone massively viral after asking the internet whether her chair is grey or blue – 15 hilarious comments

Entertainment funny

Over on TikTok, kristin – im.krispy – has gone seriously viral after asking people to confirm for her that the chair she’s giving away, and the couch she’s keeping, are both blue and not grey …or gray, as she’s American.

Judge for yourself.

It’s not exactly the white and gold dress all over again, because the internet has been very much behind the intended recipient of kristin’s chair. The responses are hilarious.

1.

I was prepared for it to be like a blueish grey, not full on gravestone of a child who died of tuberculosis in the 1800s GREY.

Woodvale

2.

In America that would be gray but in Europe it’s grey and also in America you are color blind and in Europe you are colour blind.

Semtex CJ

3.



Your graydar is off hunny. It’s gray.

Sam

4.

It’s as blue as the sky is in England!

Aphrodite’s Son

5.

I wasn’t expecting it to be the oxford dictionary definition of gray.

kaylyn eisenhauer

6.

Denial is a river in Egypt your chair is gray.

Y4di

7.

That chair had its own float at Gray Pride.

Maxwell

8.

If that chair got any more grey, I’d slap “Earl” in front of it and make some tea.

Cam

9.

That chair is so gray I forgot what blue is.

kequc

10.

*proceeds to show us the most grey couch known to humankind*

malik_rt

11.

This is all 50 shades of it.

CChoy

12.

I adjusted the screen brightness on my phone and everything trying my hardest to back you up, but sweet Moses that is a very gray chair.

Mo

13.

Is the blue in the room with us.

Kelly Quinn

14.

Go find something blue in your house & put it on the chair.

Meximelt75

15.

That chair is so grey that it’s standing on a bridge shouting that the Balrog shall not pass.

ZZCanonbull

Tess Hampton was the only dissenting voice we spotted, and we’re certain she was joking.

It’s white and gold.

After the post blew up, kristin got a lot of messages, and we have a plot twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan.

@im.krispy I’m sorry if I’ve been your eyes and steered you wrong ♬ original sound – kristin

Perfect.

