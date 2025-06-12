US army comebacks Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth mocked the military of America’s allies and it totally blew up in his face – 17 totally on-point responses

John Plunkett. Updated June 12th, 2025

Donald Trump’s secretary of defence Pete Hegseth is many things (keep it clean people, please!) one of which is a former Fox News presenter, and another is a one-time member of America’s Army National Guard.

And it was the second of these that Hegseth was harking back to when he talked about the role of the United States’ military abroad, and the work they do with America’s allies, about whom he was very less than flattering.

Bravo to Democratic senator Chris Coons there.

And it’s fair to say it totally blew up in pistol Pete’s face.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2